TBMAUJ Advance Booking Opens: Are You Excited for Shahid Kapoor's Return to Rom-Com after a Decade?

Hyderabad: Bollywood's very own chocolaty boy Shahid Kapoor is bringing back the soft boy era with his upcoming one-of-a-kind romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, in the midst of hyper-masculine, testosterone-heavy action films that have been dominating the box office for quite some time now. The film, which also stars Kriti Sanon, tells the story of a guy who falls in love with a high-tech robot. The film, starring the fresh pairing of Shahid and Kriti, marks Kapoor's return to the romance genre, where he previously delivered hits such as Ishq Vishq, Chup Chup Ke, and Jab We Met.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Shahid Kapoor, in an interview opened about his return to the genre after almost a decade with his last romantic comedy film being Shaandaar in 2015, saying he wanted to take a break from his previous serious parts and make a light-hearted romantic comedy like Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The film's trailer and songs have been well received, igniting considerable buzz around the film.

The rom-com hints at a bright start at the box office, with day one advance booking numbers. The film has grossed an estimated Rs 13.15 lakh from the sale of 4,733 tickets, and is set for a successful run with 1,520 scheduled screenings. Regionally, Maharashtra leads with a collection of Rs 4.67 lakh, followed closely by Delhi with Rs 4.05 lakh. Chhattisgarh ranks third, contributing Rs 1.51 lakh to the film's remarkable early revenues.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Talking about the film, it has been granted an U/A certificate with a runtime of 2 hours and 12 minutes. It is purportedly been made on a Rs 50 crore budget. Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, first-time filmmakers, wrote and directed the film branded as an "impossible love story". The film revolves around Shahid, who plays a man who falls in love and wishes to marry a robot named Sifra (Sanon).

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

The film, directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, will be released in theatres during Valentine's Week on February 9, 2024. It also stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia. It will have a single run in theatres as there will be no new Hindi films releasing on that day. It also arrives in time for Valentine's Day week, ensuring a great run at the box office.

It will be interesting to see how the film is received given the chart buster songs, Shahid's unmatched dance steps, an unusual story and the fresh star cast.