TBMAUJ advance booking day 1: Will buzz around Shahid Kapoor's film translate into ticket sales?

Hyderabad: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, has received mediocre early ticket sales. The film is ready to hit the theatres with a lukewarm early bookings as per advance booking data released by Industry tracker Sacnilk. The romantic comedy is slated to hit the theatres on February 9, ahead of the Valentine's day.

According to Sacnilk, the film's advance booking for day one totaled Rs 97.15 lakh. According to the same source, it has sold 44463 tickets on its opening day in India. According to reports, regions such as Delhi NCR and Mumbai saw the highest number of ticket sales. The movie will be released in Hindi.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah and starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, appears to be off to a slow start in theatres, based on advance bookings. So far, the film's promotions have been going good, and prospective viewers are very excited about this unique romcom. The buzz, however, has not translated into significant advance ticket sales for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Its advance bookings are below expectations, particularly given the well-received trailer and songs.

The film recently underwent censorship, and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) opted to delete a scene in which the characters get intimate, shortening it by 25%. They trimmed 9 seconds from the original 36-second sequence, reducing it to 27 seconds. Furthermore, the CBFC changed the word 'Daru' to 'Drink' in the second half of the film. Aside from that, the Examining Committee instructed the makers to change the anti-smoking message to a more legible font. Following these revisions, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya received a U/A certificate from the CBFC well in advance of its release.

Apart from Shahid and Kriti, the film also stars Dimple Kapadia and Dharmendra. In the film, Shahid Kapoor plays a robot scientist who develops feelings and eventually marries Kriti, a highly intelligent female robot. The film is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar and is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah.