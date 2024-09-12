ETV Bharat / entertainment

Taylor Swift Breaks Beyonce's MTV VMA Record with 30 Wins; Honours 9/11 Victims in Speech

Hyderabad: In an emotional moment at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards held on Wednesday night, Hollywood singer Taylor Swift paid tribute to the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks during her acceptance speech. The acclaimed singer-songwriter took the stage to accept the award for Best Collaboration alongside Post Malone for their hit Fortnight. Swift, who led the nominations with 12 nods, won Best Collaboration and made history by surpassing Beyonce's record for the most MTV Video Music Awards wins, finishing with a record-breaking 30 moon men.

Reflecting on the 23rd anniversary of 9/11, Swift acknowledged the weight of the day and emphasised that the events of September 11 were the most important aspect of her life. The 2024 MTV VMAs, initially scheduled for September 10, were postponed by a day to avoid clashing with the highly anticipated debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. MTV's decision to reschedule also took into account the 23rd anniversary of 9/11 and supported the September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance, as well as the charity Tuesday's Children, which aids families affected by the tragedy.

Swift became the first artist to win Video of the Year five times. During her acceptance speech for this award, she spoke about directing the video and thanked those involved, including Post Malone and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, for his support during the video shoot. She expressed gratitude to her fans for their role in the success of her Eras Tour and album The Tortured Poet's Department and urged those eligible to register to vote in the upcoming election.

The ceremony saw Swift and Post Malone take center stage, showcasing their powerful performance and mutual respect. Other prominent nominees included Post Malone with 11 nominations, Eminem with eight, and Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion, SZA, and Sabrina Carpenter each with seven nominations. Beyonce, nominated for Song of the Year for Texas Hold 'Em from her country LP Cowboy Carter, faced competition from Swift's Fortnight and Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us.