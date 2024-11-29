ETV Bharat / entertainment

Tanya Singh Reveals the Truth behind Tishaa Kumar's Death: 'My Daughter Did Not Have Cancer'

Late Tishaa Kumar's mother Tanya Singh penned an emotional note detailing the cause of death of her daughter.

Tishaa Kumar's Mother Tanya Singh Speaks Out on Her Daughter's Death, Accuses Medical Misdiagnosis
Tishaa Kumar's Mother Tanya Singh Speaks Out on Her Daughter's Death, Accuses Medical Misdiagnosis (Photo: ANI)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Hyderabad: Tishaa Kumar, the 20-year-old daughter of actor-producer Krishan Kumar and T-Series co-owner, tragically passed away in July. Media outlets initially reported her death as the result of a long battle with a prolonged illness, sparking an outpouring of grief and sympathy. However, in a poignant Instagram post, her mother, Tanya Singh, has spoken out, revealing shocking details about the circumstances leading to her daughter's untimely death.

In the post, Tanya recounted the pain of losing her daughter and expressed her belief that Tishaa's death was caused by a misdiagnosis and inadequate medical care. Tanya shared that her daughter had never actually suffered from cancer, as previously reported. Instead, Tishaa's illness was linked to an autoimmune condition that was triggered by a vaccine she received at the age of 15.

According to Tanya, the vaccine might have caused lymph node swelling, which doctors mistakenly identified as a sign of cancer. This misdiagnosis, coupled with a rushed decision to conduct invasive tests like a bone marrow biopsy, led to unnecessary treatments, including chemotherapy, which, Tanya suggests, may have worsened her daughter's health.

Tanya's post also emphasises the importance of second opinions in medical diagnoses. She urged parents to be vigilant and skeptical when facing a potential cancer diagnosis, especially if symptoms like lymph node swelling appear. "If, God forbid, your child just has lymph node swellings, PLEASE make sure to get a second and third opinion before going in for a bone-marrow test or a biopsy," she wrote. Lymph nodes, she explained, can swell due to a variety of reasons, including emotional trauma or an undiagnosed infection.

Describing Tishaa as the 'bravest' young woman she had ever known, Tanya recounted how her daughter continued to fight with courage, refusing to succumb to fear or depression. Tanya also shared that Tishaa had been actively working on raising awareness about the dangers of misdiagnosis and the side effects of chemotherapy, particularly with biomedicine as an alternative. Tishaa had hoped to help others by spreading a message of love, courage, and the power of a positive mindset, even in the face of challenging medical conditions.

