'Please Help Me': Tanushree Dutta Breaks Down, Alleges Harassment At Home Since #MeToo Controversy

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta has stunned her fans after she posted a teary-eyed video on Instagram claiming she was facing continued harassment in her home. The Aashiq Banaya Apne actor gets emotional in the post and says she is being harassed nonstop from the past 4–5 years, ever since she came out with allegations during the #MeToo movement in 2018.

Looking visibly distressed, Tanushree said, "Guys, I'm being harassed in my own home. I just called the cops. I got worried and called the police. The police came. They asked me to come to the police station to launch a proper complaint. I'm probably going to go tomorrow or the day after. I'm not well. I've been harassed so much in the last 4-5 years that my health has deteriorated."

She also shared disturbing details of her experience, claiming that people have planted maids in her home who steal and create trouble, making her feel unsafe even in her own space. "I'm not able to do any work. My house is a mess. I can't hire even maids because they planted maids in my house. I had such a bad experience with maids coming in and stealing and doing all kinds of things. I have to do all my work. People come outside my door. I'm being troubled in my own house. Please someone help me," she pleaded.

In her caption, she wrote: "I'm sick and tired of this harassment!! It's been going on since 2018 #metoo Aaj fed up hokar maine police ko call kiya. Please someone help me! Do something before it's too late." Tanushree first made headlines in 2018 when she accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her during the shooting of a song for their 2008 film Horn Ok Pleasss. Although her claims sparked the #MeToo movement in India and allowed many other women to share their stories of harassment, Patekar has denied the allegations.

Dutta is known for her roles in Dhol, Bhagam Bhag, and Aashiq Banaya Apne. Her recent video created a large outpouring of support in the online realm and many called for authorities to take her complaint seriously.