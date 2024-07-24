Poet-lyricist Vairamuthu Accuses Centre of Ignoring Tamil Nadu in Union Budget 2024

Hyderabad: Union Budget 2024-2025 was presented on Tuesday and several celebrities including Kollywood lyricist Vairamuthu, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, and others have reacted to it. Though Kangana and Shatrughan hailed the budget as 'wholesome,' Tamil lyricist has a different take on it.

Taking to X, the controversial figure despised the Budget, alleging it ignores Tamil Nadu's needs. The Tamil lyricist and poet accused Centre of ignoring the Southern state in the Union Budget. His X post which was made in Tamil can be loosely translated as: "Union Govt in the financial statement has ignored Tamil Nadu."

For the unversed, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin offered a wish list of Tamil Nadu projects, including allocation of funds for the Chennai Metro Rail Phase 2 and an elevated motorway connecting Tambaram and Chengalpattu. Then, at a pre-budget meeting, State Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu requested cash for flood relief. However, neither of these was mentioned in the Budget speech.

In contrast, Kangana Ranaut, a Bharatiya Janata Party MP and actor, praised Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget 2024 on Tuesday, calling it "wholesome". Furthermore, TMC MP and famous actor Shatrughan Sinha too lauded the budget, stating that what Bihar received felt nice. He even remarked that they had provided something to Andhra Pradesh, as was expected.

Sitharaman said the government's focus is on employment, skilling, MSMEs, and the middle class. She added that the government will implement three schemes for 'Employment Linked Incentive', as part of the Prime Minister's package.