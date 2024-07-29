Tamil Film Producers Council's New Rules Target Dhanush, Projects To Be Halted To Control Industry Challenges

Hyderabad: The Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) has decided to temporarily stop the commencement of any new film projects starting from August 16, and halt all film-related activities from November 1 onward. This decision aims to manage the backlog of films that are stuck in various phases of production while also tackling the costs of production linked to artist fees and other related expenses.

In a meeting conducted in Chennai, representatives from the Tamil Film Producers' Council, the Tamil Film Producers Association, the Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners Association, the Tamil Nadu Theatre Multiplex Owners Association, and the Tamil Nadu Film Distributors' Association gathered to discuss issues and pass several resolutions.

One of the key concerns raised during the meeting was the frequent abandonment of ongoing projects by actors and technicians after they receive their advance payments, which results in substantial financial losses for producers. As a corrective measure, it was decided that any actor or technician who has accepted an advance must fulfil their commitments to the current project before they can take on any new ones. Dhanush was specifically pointed out in this conversation, and the council advised producers to consult them before engaging him for future projects. Sri Thenandal Films reported in 2023 that Dhanush accepted an advance but did not attend any shoot.

Regarding the release of films on OTT platforms, an agreement was made that films starring prominent actors would only be made available for streaming eight weeks post their theatrical release. This measure is intended to maintain the theatrical revenue for major films and ensure that they have substantial runs at the box office.

To mitigate the issues stemming from the overflow of completed movies awaiting release, the TFPC has introduced new regulations. Starting August 16, all new film projects will be put on hold. Producers are now required to communicate the specifics of their ongoing projects to the TFPC through official letters. As per the recent resolution, any projects currently in production must be wrapped up by October 30 of this year.

Moreover, all film-related activities, including filming, will be halted from November 1. The goal of the council in halting these activities is to reassess and control expenses linked to actors' salaries and overall production budgets, thereby ensuring the financial stability of the Tamil film industry.

To further address the industry's multifaceted challenges, a Joint Action Committee (JAC) has been established. The committee includes producers, distributors, and theatre owners, who will actively work towards finding viable solutions to the various issues within the film sector.