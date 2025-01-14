Tamil Actor Jayam Ravi Officially Changes Name To Ravi Mohan, Launches Production Studio

Hyderabad: Tamil actor Jayam Ravi has officially announced a personal and professional transformation by changing his birth name to Ravi Mohan. This announcement, posted as a statement on social media, comes in the midst of what are crucial times of his career, including the upcoming release of Kadhalikka Neramillai, in which he co-stars with Nithya Menen.

Taking to Instagram, Ravi Mohan stated, "From this day forward, I will be known as Ravi/Ravi Mohan, a name that deeply resonates with my personal and professional aspirations. As I move into this new chapter, aligning my identity with my vision and values, I kindly request everyone to address me by this name and no longer as Jayam Ravi."

Ravi Mohan has also announced the launch of his own production company, Ravi Mohan Studios, as part of this life-changing experience. He mentioned in his statement, "This venture represents my commitment to nurturing emerging talent and bringing profound, meaningful stories to the cinema." The studio aims to provide a platform for diverse voices in the industry and contribute to the evolution of storytelling in Tamil cinema.

Further strengthening his connection with his fans, Ravi Mohan has established the Ravi Mohan Fans Foundation, a structured fan organisation dedicated to societal welfare. Highlighting his philanthropic vision, he said, "This foundation will work towards helping all those in need and making a positive impact in our society. It is my heartfelt effort to channel the love and support I have received into meaningful contributions for those who need it the most."

On the professional front, Ravi Mohan was last seen in Brother and is now gearing up for the release of Kadhalikka Neramillai, directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi. Fans are also eagerly anticipating his collaboration with filmmaker Sudha Kongara in an upcoming project.