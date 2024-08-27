ETV Bharat / entertainment

Tamil Actor Bijili Ramesh Passes Away At 46 Due To Prolonged Illness

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Aug 27, 2024, 12:58 PM IST

Tamil actor Bijili Ramesh passed away at the age of 46 on August 26. He initially gained fame through YouTube, later transitioning to films with the help of filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar.

Tamil Actor Bijili Ramesh Passes Away At 46 Due To Prolonged Illness
Tamil Actor Bijili Ramesh (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Bijili Ramesh, who was well-known for his brief yet impactful roles in Tamil cinema, passed away at the age of 46 last night, August 26. His funeral is set to occur today, August 27, at approximately 5 pm at his residence in Chennai. Ramesh first gained recognition through a prank video on YouTube, and he was an ardent admirer of megastar Rajinikanth. His initial success on YouTube paved the way for his entry into the film industry.

Filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar played a pivotal role in transforming Bijili Ramesh from a YouTube sensation into a film star, providing him with an opportunity for a special appearance in a song sequence. Following this, Ramesh featured in several Tamil movies including Natpe Thunai, Ponmagal Vandhal, Aadai, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, and Sivappu Manjal Pachai.

However, most of these roles were on the shorter side, and the comedic talent did not receive any significant opportunities in larger parts. In addition to his film work, Bijili Ramesh also made appearances on various television shows, where he entertained his audience.

The late actor struggled with alcohol addiction and suffered from a chronic illness that resulted in liver damage. Unfortunately, he was unable to conquer his health challenges and breathed his last on August 26.

