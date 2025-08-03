Tamil Actor and Music Director Madhan Bob Passes Away; Prabhudheva Mourns: ‘His Presence Always Brought Joy To The Set’

Hyderabad: Veteran Tamil actor and music director Madhan Bob passed away in Chennai on August 2. He was 71. Born S. Krishnamurthy on 19 October 1953, he was known for his comedy roles and lovable on-screen presence, which made him a household name in Tamil cinema.

Madhan Bob began his journey in the film world through music. His early days were spent as a music composer, but life had other plans. He eventually made his acting debut in Balu Mahendra’s Neengal Kettavai in 1984. And from there, he never looked back.

His comic timing and expressions were his assets. His signature laugh was said to be inspired by legendary comedian Kaka Radhakrishnan.

In his four-decade journey in cinema, Madhan worked in more than 150 Tamil films. Some of the popular ones include Vaaname Ellai, Thevar Magan, Jathi Malli, Sathi Leelavathi, Poove Unakkaga, Mappillai, Friends, Pammal K Sambandam, and Giri. He also acted in a few Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi movies.

Madhan Bob shared screen space with nearly every top actor in Tamil cinema. From Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan to Vijay, Ajith, Vikram and Suriya, Madhan worked with all the big names in Tamil cinema. He was just as active on television, especially as a judge on the comedy show Asatha Povathu Yaaru on Sun TV. His natural reactions and supportive humour on that show earned him fans across generations.

Not many know that apart from acting and music, he also dabbled in boxing and mimicry during his early years. While music brought him into the limelight, it was comedy that truly gave him his place in people’s hearts.

Condolences have been pouring in from fans, celebrities, and colleagues ever since the news broke.

Sharing his grief, actor-director Prabhudheva posted on social media, "We shared the screen, and his presence always brought joy to the set. Cheerful, kind, and full of humour he made everyone feel happy around him. Heartfelt condolences to his family. He’ll always be remembered 🙏"

His last rites will be held today (Aug 3) at the Besant Nagar electric crematorium in Chennai.