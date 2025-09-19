Tamil Actor And Comedian Robo Shankar Passes Away At 46; CM Stalin, Kamal Hassan Condole His Death
Tamil actor Robo Shankar died on Thursday after he was admitted with severe gastrointestinal bleeding and multiple organ complications.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 19, 2025 at 9:25 AM IST
Hyderabad: Tamil actor and comedian Robo Shankar, known for his work with stars like Dhanush and Vijay, passed away at the age of 46. He breathed his last on Thursday at GEM Hospital in Chennai.
The hospital, in a statement, said he was admitted on September 16 in a critical condition with a severe gastrointestinal bleed and multiple organ complications. Despite intensive treatment, his condition worsened and he passed away on September 18 at 9:05 pm.
The news came as a shock to the Tamil film industry, and tributes poured in from all corners. Kamal Haasan shared a deeply emotional message.
He wrote that in his eyes Robo Shankar was not just a stage name but a younger brother, and asked how he could just leave like this. “You left after finishing your job. My work is still unfinished. You have left tomorrow for us, therefore tomorrow belongs to us,” Haasan wrote in his note of grief.
ரோபோ சங்கர்— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) September 18, 2025
ரோபோ புனைப்பெயர் தான்
என் அகராதியில் நீ மனிதன்
ஆதலால் என் தம்பி
போதலால் மட்டும் எனை விட்டு
நீங்கி விடுவாயா நீ?
உன் வேலை நீ போனாய்
என் வேலை தங்கிவிட்டேன்.
நாளையை எமக்கென நீ விட்டுச்
சென்றதால்
நாளை நமதே.
Actor Radikaa Sarathkumar also expressed her sorrow, remembering him as someone who always spread happiness with his humour and worked hard to give his best. She called it a great loss and prayed for strength for his family and friends.
" திரைக்கலைஞர் திரு. ரோபோ சங்கர் அவர்கள் மறைவெய்திய செய்தியறிந்து வருத்தமுற்றேன்.— CMOTamilNadu (@CMOTamilnadu) September 18, 2025
அவரை இழந்து வாடும் குடும்பத்தினருக்கு எனது ஆழ்ந்த இரங்கல்" என மாண்புமிகு முதலமைச்சர் @mkstalin அவர்கள் தெரிவித்துள்ளார். pic.twitter.com/KPivVrqTEL
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said he was saddened by the loss. Remembering Robo Shankar’s journey from stage shows to television and films, he said the actor entertained audiences across the state with his performances. He offered his condolences to the bereaved family and the film fraternity.
Actor and director Raghava Lawrence too wrote that he was deeply saddened and said Robo Shankar’s contribution to entertainment will always be remembered. "Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Robo Shankar. His contribution to entertainment will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace," reads Raghava's post on X.
Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Robo Shankar— Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) September 18, 2025
His contribution to entertainment will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/1ugNUpvnRO
Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin paid his respects at the actor’s residence and said he was heartbroken to hear the news. He recalled how Robo Shankar rose from stage shows to television and then cinema, where his realistic humour won the love of Tamil audiences. He extended his condolences to the family, friends, the artistic community, and fans.
Actor Dhanush also visited Robo Shankar’s residence to pay his last respects. He was seen consoling the grieving family members who were in deep shock.
Robo Shankar, besides his many film roles, was also popular on television with shows like Kings of Comedy Juniors, Kanni Theevu, Sembaruthi and Top Cooku Dupe Cooku Season 2. One of his most memorable film appearances came in Dhanush’s Maari.
He is survived by his wife Priyanka and daughter Indraja, who also acted with Vijay in Bigil. His body has been kept at his residence for the public to pay homage, and the last rites will be performed on Friday afternoon.
Read More
Robert Redford, Oscar-Winning Actor And Indie Cinema Pioneer, Dies At 89