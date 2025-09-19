ETV Bharat / entertainment

Tamil Actor And Comedian Robo Shankar Passes Away At 46; CM Stalin, Kamal Hassan Condole His Death

Hyderabad: Tamil actor and comedian Robo Shankar, known for his work with stars like Dhanush and Vijay, passed away at the age of 46. He breathed his last on Thursday at GEM Hospital in Chennai.

The hospital, in a statement, said he was admitted on September 16 in a critical condition with a severe gastrointestinal bleed and multiple organ complications. Despite intensive treatment, his condition worsened and he passed away on September 18 at 9:05 pm.

The news came as a shock to the Tamil film industry, and tributes poured in from all corners. Kamal Haasan shared a deeply emotional message.

He wrote that in his eyes Robo Shankar was not just a stage name but a younger brother, and asked how he could just leave like this. “You left after finishing your job. My work is still unfinished. You have left tomorrow for us, therefore tomorrow belongs to us,” Haasan wrote in his note of grief.

Actor Radikaa Sarathkumar also expressed her sorrow, remembering him as someone who always spread happiness with his humour and worked hard to give his best. She called it a great loss and prayed for strength for his family and friends.