Tamannaah Bhatia Grilled By ED In Guwahati Over Alleged Betting Promotion

Guwahati (Assam): Actor Tamannaah Bhatia was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Guwahati, Assam, on Thursday in connection with an investigation into her alleged involvement in an ad campaign for a betting app, reportedly linked to illegal IPL betting promotions.

Bhatia, accompanied by her parents, arrived at the ED office around 1:25 p.m. While she and her father entered the office for questioning, her mother remained in a vehicle outside the premises. The interrogation reportedly continued for over five hours, although specific details about her involvement are yet to be disclosed.

This marks the second time Bhatia has been summoned by the ED in connection with this case. Earlier, she was called in by the agency in Maharashtra, also for her alleged role in promoting a betting app. The ongoing investigation is suspected to be part of a broader crackdown on illegal online betting platforms that exploit the popularity of events like the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Although no official statement has been released by the ED or Bhatia's representatives, it is speculated that the investigation is centred around her participation in promotional activities for the app, which may have violated gambling laws in India. The use of celebrities to endorse such platforms has raised concerns about their influence on the public and the potential legal implications.

The ED is expected to further probe the connection between these endorsements and illegal betting activities as part of its effort to curb online gambling and its associated financial irregularities.