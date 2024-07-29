Tamannaah Bhatia Embraces Tradition In Odela 2 Poster, Shares Heartfelt Bonalu Wishes

Hyderabad: Actor Tamannaah Bhatia is poised to enthral audiences once again with her upcoming movie, Odela 2. This project, helmed by Ashok Teja, is a sequel to the 2022 hit film Odela Railway Station. The movie is currently creating a buzz, especially with the release of its promotional materials, which include the first look and teaser, alongside behind-the-scenes videos.

In celebration of the Bonalu festivities, Tamannaah shared a new poster featuring herself in an elegant traditional saree adorned with jewellery. In the image, she radiates serenity and joy while carrying the Bonam on her head. Accompanying the poster, she expressed her wishes to fans, stating, "Only good vibes and best wishes for everyone. May we all have divine blessings today and always. #HappyBonalu."

As per reports, a huge set has been designed to resemble the Odela Mallanna Temple, where a climax scene is being shot against the backdrop of the Bonalu celebration. Sources indicate that the makers have spent a huge amount to build this set, and about 800 junior artists are involved in this ambitious project, adding to the scale and excitement.

Alongside Tamannaah, other cast members and the large ensemble of junior artists are actively participating in this massive shoot. The film has an array of talent working behind the scenes, including Ajaneesh Loknath, renowned for his music composition in Kantara, and cinematographer Soundarrajan, who is responsible for capturing the film's visuals. Additionally, the art direction is managed by Rajeev Nair. With such a remarkable team contributing to its creation, Odela 2 is shaping up to be an unforgettable cinematic experience.