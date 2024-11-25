Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma Wedding Reports Take Center Stage as Couple Goes House Scouting

Hyderabad: The Indian film industry is abuzz with speculation about the relationship and reported wedding of actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma. According to media reports, the couple, who began dating in 2023 after collaborating on Lust Stories 2, are considering tying the knot as early as 2025.

Tamannaah and Vijay have been known for maintaining a private stance on their relationship, but their chemistry and occasional public appearances have been enough to capture fans' attention. Reports suggest that the couple is searching for a luxurious home in preparation for this significant life milestone. While neither has publicly confirmed their wedding plans, fans and the industry are eagerly awaiting an official announcement.

Meanwhile, the couple was spotted on Sunday at ace designer Manish Malhotra's house along with Fatima Sana Shaikh. In the paparazzi pictures, Tamannaah can be seen in a black polka-dot dress. The three even posed for the paps stationed outside Malhotra's house.

The duo's rumoured marriage has sparked considerable excitement, with fans hoping to witness this new chapter in their lives soon. Vijay, in a candid interview, revealed that he holds over five thousand photos of the couple together but prefers to keep these intimate memories offline. While open about his relationship status, Vijay values privacy in preserving personal moments.

Vijay Varma, a Hyderabad native and an alumnus of the Film and Television Institute of India, has carved a niche in Bollywood with his impactful roles in Gully Boy, Mirzapur, and IC 814. Tamannaah, a celebrated South Indian actor, has also enjoyed a successful foray into Bollywood, with recent hits like Stree 2 reaffirming her versatility and star power.

