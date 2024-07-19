Tabu Makes Spectacular Debut in HBO Max's Dune: Prophecy Teaser 2 as Sister Francesca

Hyderabad: Denis Villeneuve's wildly popular Dune film has come with the second installment, a prequel dating 1000 years ago, titled Dune: Prophecy. The second teaser of the series featured Bollywood actor Tabu, who plays Sister Francesca in the prequel. The streamer, which is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, unveiled the second teaser and the six-episode series' November premiere date on Thursday night. Towards the end of the teaser, Tabu, who is well-known throughout the world for her roles in the BBC miniseries A Suitable Boy and films like The Namesake and Life of Pi, appears briefly.

Sister Francesca is characterised as a powerful, perceptive, and seductive figure who leaves a lasting effect in her wake. "Once a great love of the Emperor, her return to the palace strains the balance of power in the capital," said the filmmakers. The series is picturised 10,000 years prior to the events of Frank Herbert's groundbreaking novel Dune, which Villeneuve just adapted into a two-part film.

The two films, released in 2021 and 2023, starred Charlotte Rampling as the Emperor's Bene Gesserit Truthsayer, Reverend Mother Mohiam, and Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, the Bene Gesserit mother of Timothee Chalamet's character, Paul. Formerly known as Dune: The Sisterhood, Dune: Prophecy is a film adaptation of Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson's novel Sisterhood of Dune. The show depicts two Harkonnen sisters as they fight forces that threaten humanity's future and create the legendary sect known as the Bene Gesserit, according to the official logline.

Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Jessica Barden, and Shalom Brune-Franklin are among the other actors starring in Dune: Prophecy. Diane Ademu-John co-developed the series with showrunner and executive producer Alison Schapker. The series is co-produced by HBO and Legendary Television.