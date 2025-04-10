Tabu Joins Forces With Vijay Sethupathi In Pan-India Puri Jagannadh Film

Hyderabad: In a thrilling update for fans of acclaimed actor Tabu, she is officially set to join the cast of director Puri Jagannadh's biggest pan-India movie, with the renowned Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi. The announcement was made on Ugadi recently. The film will be produced under the Puri Connects banner, co-founded by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur. The untitled film intends to be a visual spectacle with intense drama and a strong focus on performances and storytelling.

Puri Jagannadh, whose films are recognised for being commercially successful while also having character-driven and effective plots, will write and direct. Puri has planned a role for Vijay Sethupathi, which he claims is different from any character that the actor has played previously. The role is anticipated to present the "Makkal Selvan" in an entirely different way, focusing greatly on his range and versatility.

Adding more credibility to the project is Tabu, whose role in the film is crucial to the story. Tabu, who is known for demanding and challenging scripts and for her influential performances, considered this project and character strong. According to sources close to the team, her role is multifaceted and will play a vital part in the emotional and dramatic storytelling of the film.

Production is scheduled to kick off in June, with the film set to release in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, making it a truly pan-India film. Details on more cast members and crew will be unveiled soon. The film is being funded generously by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under the Puri Connects label, with Vishu Reddy as CEO and Vamsi-Shekar as PRO, while the marketing is managed by Haashtag Media.

