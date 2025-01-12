Tabu Joins Akshay Kumar's Horror Comedy Bhooth Bangla; Kickstarts Shoot in Jaipur

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Tabu is back in the horror-comedy genre with her former collaborators actor Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Priyadarshan. After much speculation, Tabu has now officially confirmed being a part of Akshay's upcoming film Bhoot Bangla. The actor has even begun shooting in Jaipur.

Taking to Instagram, Tabu shared a post that shows a clapboard reading Bhoot Bangla. Along with the post, she wrote: "Hum Yahan Band Hai" (We are locked here) and tagged co-star Akshay and director Priyadarshan. The film marks her return to the genre after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with the same filmmaker. Another common thread between the two films is the location as Bhoot Bangla is also being shot at the same place.

Moreover, Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, two prominent cast members, recently released behind-the-scenes photos from the film's shoot in Jaipur, fuelling fan excitement. Paresh Rawal uploaded a photo of Akshay soaking in the winter sun, while Akshay re-shared the picture expressing his excitement at the start of the film with an amazing star cast.

Bhoot Bangla is bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor unde the banner of Balalji telelfilms. Apart from Tabu, Akshay, and Paresh Rawal, the film boasts an ensemble cast comprising Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, and Govardhan Asrani. The film is slated to hit theatres on April 2, 2026.

The film will bring the iconic Hera Pheri trio (Tabu, Akshay, and Paresh) together on screen after a long time. Their chemistry and comic timing are sure to make the film a fun ride with elements of spookiness adding to the excitement and thrill.