Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain Admitted To ICU In San Francisco

Zakir Hussain (73) has been admitted to the ICU after experiencing heart-related problems. He had been having blood pressure issues.

File photo of Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain (IANS)
By PTI

New Delhi: Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain has been admitted to the ICU of a San Francisco hospital after experiencing heart related problems, his friend and flautist Rakesh Chaurasia said on Sunday.

The 73-year-old US-based musician had been having blood pressure issues, added a source close to Hussain. "He has been admitted to a hospital in San Francisco for a heart related problem for the last week," he said.

"He is unwell and admitted in the ICU right now. We all are worried about the situation," Chaurasia told PTI.

