Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain Passes Away At 73 In San Francisco

New Delhi: Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain passed away on Sunday at the age of 73. The musician was earlier hospitalised in the US due to serious health concerns. Hussain was admitted to the ICU of a San Francisco hospital with heart-related problems, his friend and flautist Rakesh Chaurasia said on Sunday.

The US-based musician, who has taken the tabla to the global stage, had been having blood pressure issues, added Hussain's manager Nirmala Bachani. "He was admitted to a hospital in San Francisco for a heart-related problem for the last two weeks," Bachani said. He was admitted to the ICU.

The eldest son of legendary tabla player Allah Rakha, Hussain had followed in the footsteps of his father, becoming a marquee name in India and across the world. Hussain received five Grammy Awards in his career, including three at the 66th Grammy Awards earlier this year.

In his career spanning six decades, the musician has worked with several renowned international and Indian artistes, but it was his 1973 musical project with English guitarist John McLaughlin, violinist L Shankar, and percussionist TH 'Vikku' Vinayakram that brought together Indian classical and elements of jazz in a fusion hitherto unknown.

Several politicians including celebrities conveyed their condolences over Zakir Hussain's passing on social media.

Taking to X, industrialist Harsh Goenka wrote, "The world falls silent as the tabla loses its maestro. Ustad Zakir Hussain, a rhythmic genius who brought the soul of India to global stage, has left us. I was privileged to know him because of his connection with HMV and hear him perform at our home. His beats will echo eternally."

"The world has lost a rhythm it can never replace. Ustad Zakir Hussain, our maestro whose tabla beats will forever echo in the soul of India, leaves behind his inimitable form of timeless art. His legacy is an eternal taal, resonating through generations to come. RIP," Gautam Adani said.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge wrote, "In the passing away of Tabla exponent, Ustad Zakir Hussain, India and the world has lost a musical genius, and a cultural ambassador who bridged borders and generations with his mesmerising rhythms. The Padma Vibhushan Tabla maestro and percussionist, gloriously took forward the legacy of his father with exceptional performances and collaborations. His numerous national and international honours are a testament to this. Our deepest condolences to his family, friends and admirers across the world."

The percussionist, one of India’s most celebrated classical musicians, received the Padma Shri in 1988, the Padma Bhushan in 2002, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2023. (With PTI Inputs)