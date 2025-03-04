'Show End Kardo': TMKOC's Latest Tapu-Sonu Separation Drama Disappoints Fans

Hyderabad: Fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) were left disappointed after the latest plot twist featuring the separation of Tapu (Nitish Bhaluni) and Sonu (Khushi Mali). The once-beloved sitcom, which has entertained audiences for over a decade, is now facing heavy criticism for what many fans are calling an unnecessary plot twist for the sake of Television Rating Point (TRP).

The controversy began with the recent promo of TMKOC, where Sonu is seen getting engaged to someone else, despite her clear reluctance. In the episode, Gokuldham Society members rush to inform Tapu that Sonu has agreed to marry Abhinav, a boy introduced earlier in the series for a potential marriage proposal. The revelation leaves Tapu heartbroken, and he decides to follow Sonu and her fiance in an attempt to stop the wedding.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fans on X (Photo: X)

While this dramatic scene builds up tension in the storyline, fans of the show have voiced their frustration online. Many feel that the show's charm, which relied heavily on family-friendly humour and relatable characters, has been lost. "Sonu ya Tapu ka Sapna Hoga. Agar Sach hua toh Toh iske baad End show kardo," one fan posted on social media.

Others expressed disbelief at the direction the show has taken, with one user commenting, "This is not what TMKOC was about." Another user, expressing deep dissatisfaction, stated, "I stopped watching this show two years ago, and it's clear why now."

Adding to the criticism, TMKOC has also seen several changes in its cast in recent years, with notable exits of Shailesh Lodha (Taarak Mehta), Raj Anadkat (Tapu), and others. Additionally, accusations of non-payment to some actors, and even a sexual harassment allegation by Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal (Mrs. Roshan Singh Sodhi) against producer Asit Kumar Modi, have added to the backlash.