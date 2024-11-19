ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dilip Joshi Breaks Silence on Alleged Fight with TMKOC Producer Asit Modi

Dilip Joshi denies reports of a fallout with Asit Modi on the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah set, calling the rumours false.

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 8 minutes ago

Hyderabad: Dilip Joshi, who plays the character of Jethalal Champaklal Gada on the long-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), has finally opened up on reports of a physical altercation between him and the show's producer, Asit Modi in a recent statement to a newswire. The actor firmly denied such rumours. The reports, which surfaced in media outlets, claimed that Joshi and Modi had engaged in a heated argument on set, during which Joshi allegedly grabbed Asit Modi by the collar and threatened to quit the show in August.

Dilip Joshi, however, has rejected these allegations, calling them "completely false." In his statement, the actor said: "I just want to clear the air about all these rumours going around. There have been some stories in the media about me and Asit Bhai that are completely false, and it really saddens me to see such things being said."

He also expressed his disappointment over the spread of such rumours, emphasising that they were harmful not just to him and Modi, but also to the fans of the popular series. Joshi explained, "It is disheartening to see negativity being spread about something that has brought so much joy to so many for so many years. Every time such rumours pop up, it feels like we are constantly explaining that they are completely untrue. It's tiring, and it's frustrating because it is not just about us, it is about all the fans who love the show and get upset reading these things."

The actor also addressed previous false rumours about him leaving the show, stating that these claims were also untrue, and reiterated his commitment to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which has been airing on Sab TV since 2008. Joshi added that the continuous spread of negative stories might stem from jealousy over the show's ongoing success.

"I have been a part of this wonderful journey for so long, and I will continue to be a part of it," Joshi asserted, clarifying his dedication to the show and his professional relationship with Asit Modi. The actor's statement comes after the unsettling spread of fallout rumours, which have become a recurring theme for the show.

