Taapsee Pannu Reunites with Kanika Dhillon for Gandhari

By PTI

Published : 4 hours ago

Taapsee Pannu will be seen in the upcoming action-thriller film Gandhari directed by Joram Filmmaker Devashish Makhija. For the film, Taapsee is once again joining hands with writer-producer Kanika Dhillon.

Taapsee Pannu Reunites with Kanika Dhillon for Gandhari (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu and writer-producer Kanika Dhillon are reuniting for a new feature film, titled Gandhari, streaming service Netflix announced on Tuesday. The duo earlier worked on Haseen Dillruba (2021) and its follow-up Phir Aayi Hasseen, which released on the streamer's platform on August 9. Gandhari is described as an action-thriller film that will explore a "different kind of love — the profound bond between mother and child", a press release said.

"Gandhari promises a riveting storyline filled with relentless determination and intense personal stakes, set against the backdrop of gripping mystery and high-powered action. Audiences will see Taapsee Pannu as a fierce mom on a mission," it added. Devashish Makhija, known for making critically-acclaimed titles such as Ajji as well as Bhonsle and Joram with Manoj Bajpayee, will direct Gandhari from a script by Dhillon. Expressing confidence in her partnership with Dhillon to create a "magic" on screen, Pannu said she is thrilled to explore an intense character in Gandhari.

"I did action nine years ago, and I've been waiting for a script that would bring me back to it and challenge me in new ways. After playing a spy, I was searching for something deeper, and Gandhari, with its powerful story of a mother driven by revenge, felt like the perfect fit," the actor said. Dhillon, who will produce the movie through her banner Kathha Pictures, said the new film will dig deep into the essence of a mother’s unwavering love and ferocity.

"Don’t mess with a tigress' cub, because she will destroy you! Taapsee and I are coming together for a fiery- raw -action thriller for the first time! And we are excited to bring this powerful tale of revenge and redemption... I’m very excited for our audiences to experience this emotionally charged, action packed - thrilling saga - Gandhari," she added.

