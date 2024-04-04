Taapsee Pannu Opens up about Her Choice of Films in First Interview Post-Wedding with Mathias Boe

Hyderabad: Taapsee Pannu has been in the news for her intimate wedding with her longtime beau Mathias Boe. The actor has now talked candidly about her life and her desire to enjoy life outside of work in a recent interview to a newswire—her first since getting married. She spilled the beans on her filmography going forward.

Dunki star Taapsee revealed that time is a major factor in her career decisions at this point in her life. She said that she wants to enjoy life outside of work, therefore she always wants to make sure a project is worth her time before taking it on. Relevance is another element Taapsee cited as the foundation for her movie selection process. The actor does not want to spend time on anything that will not be relevant in the long run since she wants to treasure her filmography in the future.

There were speculations of Taapsee getting married to badminton player Mathias Boe, whom she dated for over a decade before tying the knot. However, with the viral videos from her Udaipur making their way into social media, speculations were put to rest. For the unversed, the couple reportedly got married between March 21 to March 24. the two kickstarted wedding festivities with sangeet night, followed by mehendi ritual and finally leading to the wedding.

A video from Taapsee's bridal entry went viral on Wednesday. The actress is seen dancing passionately to a famous Punjabi song. After the viral wedding video, another clip of the couple's dance night has made its way into social media. In the video, Bollywood actor Taapsee and Denmark-born Mathias Boe are seen commanding the dance floor, swaying to the beats of Bruno Mars Just the Way You Are. With the wedding videos coming out, fans of the actor cannot contain their excitement. However, an official confirmation on the same is yet awaited.