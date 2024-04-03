Taapsee Pannu Is One Happy Bride in First Video from Her Wedding with Mathias Boe - Watch

Hyderabad: Actor-producer Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe's reported wedding is making waves online, and the first video from their special day has finally emerged. The clip captures some delightful moments of the bride and groom, adding to the excitement surrounding their recent nuptials.

While rumours had been swirling about their union, it wasn't until the leaked video surfaced that the public got a glimpse into their wedding festivities. In the first video from her wedding, Taapsee is radiant in traditional red bridal attire, dancing joyfully as she enters the venue, while Mathias makes a charming appearance on a cycle towards the end of the video.

Shared on Reddit, Taapsee Pannu's wedding video is a glimpse of her grand entrance accompanied by traditional music and her vibrant chooda, kaleeras, and sunglasses. She's joined by Mathias, looking sharp in an ivory sherwani, as they exchange warm embraces and partake in the jaimala ceremony amidst a shower of rose petals.

The couple's decision to keep their wedding low-key aligns with their private and reserved nature. Reports indicate that the festivities kicked off on March 20, leading up to the main event on March 23 in Udaipur. Despite their celebrity status, Taapsee and Mathias opted for an intimate celebration away from the media glare, cherishing their special day in their own way.