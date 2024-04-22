Taapsee Pannu Gushes over Her Husband Mathias Boe, Calls Him a 'Star'

Taapsee Pannu Gushes over Her Husband Mathias Boe, Calls Him a 'Star'

Taapsee Pannu, who recently got married to her longtime beau Mathias Boe, praises him on social media. She refers to him as a 'star' and expresses pride in his coaching work for Badminton.

Hyderabad: Actor Taapsee Pannu recently made headlines after it was speculated that she entered into marriage secretly with her long-term partner Mathias Boe. Their union was confirmed following the circulation of numerous videos from their wedding ceremony on social media. Despite not speaking much about her spouse Mathias, the Dunki actor recently referred to him as a 'star' and expressed her pride in him.

On Monday, Taapsee Pannu took to her Instagram Story to share a post from Yonex Badminton that has a quote from Mathias Boe, a badminton coach affiliated with the company.

Taapsee Pannu's Instagram Story
Taapsee Pannu's Instagram Story

The post by Mathias read, "Shining a spotlight on every player's special ability creates a greater illumination of the beauty of this sport. That's the best part of being a coach." Reacting to the post, Taapsee praised him, and wrote, "Such a star you are. Spreading light around. #proud."

After her marriage to Mathias Boe, Taapsee Pannu engaged in a conversation with a magazine. In the interview, the actor humorously remarked that her professional decisions now revolve significantly around the importance of her time. Before taking on any project, she seeks assurance that it aligns with her values, as she aims to embrace life beyond work.

On the professional front, Taapsee Pannu is gearing up for the highly anticipated sequel of her film Haseen Dillruba. Directed by Jayprad Desai, the sequel Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba also stars Vikrant Massey, Jimmy Shergill, and Sunny Kaushal in key roles.

