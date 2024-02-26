Sweetest Warmest Happiest Film: Shah Rukh Khan on Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa Completing 30 Years

Hyderabad: On Sunday, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 1994 film Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa marked its three-decade anniversary. The actor took to his X account to thank the entire cast and crew, including director Kundan Shah, for making the film. He described the film as the 'sweetest, warmest, happiest film' he has ever worked on in his career.

Shah Rukh Khan reposted a little video released by his production company, Red Chilies Entertainment, on X (formerly known as Twitter). "30 years have passed, yet Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa remains an evergreen favourite, highly liked and remembered even today! No matter what period we are in, it's always 'haan' to watch this movie over and again."

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Sharing the post, Shah Rukh wrote, "I truly believe that this is the sweetest, warmest, and happiest film I have made. I see it and miss everyone in the film, particularly my friend and teacher Kundan Shah. To the entire cast and crew, thank you and love you all."

The romantic comedy Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa starred Shah Rukh, Deepak Tijori, and Naseeruddin Shah. It also marked Suchitra Krishnamurthy's debut. Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa is famous even today for its portrayal of a romantic triangle and its catchy soundtrack.

Kundan Shah wrote and directed the film, and Jatin-Lalit composed the music. Aside from Shah Rukh, the film stars Juhi Chawla, Ashutosh Gowariker, Satish Shah, and others in key roles. It follows Sunil, a lovely but irresponsible young guy, as he attempts to capture the heart of the woman he loves despite several obstacles and mishaps.

On the work front, King Khan had a successful 2023, with three major releases: Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, Atlee's Jawan, and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. He is yet to announce his next project.