Swatantrya Veer Savarkar vs Madgaon Express BO Day 4: Randeep, Kunal's Flicks Witness Steady Growth

Hyderabad: Swatantra Veer Savarkar, the directorial debut of Randeep Hooda, was released in cinemas on March 22 while competing with Kunal Kemmu's first venture as a director, Madgaon Express. Both movies received positive feedback from viewers and critics alike. Despite a close battle at the box office, Madgaon Express has maintained a slight lead.

On its fourth day at the box office, Swatantra Veer Savarkar performed well, accumulating a total of Rs 2.25 crore. Industry tracker Sacnilk reported that the biopic opened with Rs 1.05 crore and saw a more than 100 per cent increase on Saturday, reaching Rs 2.25 crore. The film collected Rs 2.7 crore on Sunday, but numbers dropped on Monday back to day two levels due to the holiday. The film's total earnings now stands at Rs 8.25 crore, with a global collection of Rs 10 crore.

Facing off against Swatantra Veer Savarkar is Kunal Kemmu's comedy film Madgaon Express, which also had a successful run, reaching Rs 9.65 crore in total earnings after four days of its release. According to Sacnilk, Madgaon Express made Rs 1.5 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 2.75 crore on Saturday and Rs 2.8 crore on Sunday. Monday's collections spiked to Rs 2.6 crore due to the festive occasion of Holi. The film's current total stands at Rs 9.65 crore, and it is steadily approaching the Rs 10 crore mark. Nationwide, the film recorded an overall occupancy rate of 23.87% on Monday.

Swatantra Veer Savarkar, centred around the life of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, features Randeep Hooda in the lead role, while Ankita Lokhande also has a significant part in the film. On the other hand, Madgaon Express, directed by Kunal Khemu and starring Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwari, and Nora Fatehi, tells the story of three friends entangled in the world of drugs and gangsters while on their much-anticipated trip to Goa.