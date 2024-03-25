Swatantrya Veer Savarkar vs Madgaon Express BO Day 3: Randeep Starrer Trails behind Kunal's Film

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Mar 25, 2024, 9:53 AM IST

Updated : Mar 25, 2024, 2:08 PM IST

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar vs Madgaon Express BO Day 3: Randeep Starrer Trails behind Kunal's Film

Randeep Hooda and Kunal kemmu's directorial ventures Swatantrya Veer Savarkar and Madgaon Express, respectively, released in theatres on the same day. Both films opened to positive reviews on March 22. Check out their performance at the box office in the first weekend.

Hyderabad: Randeep Hooda's directorial debut, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, opened in theatres on March 22 clashing with Kunal Kemmu's first directorial venture, Madgaon Express. Both films opened to positive reviews from audiences as well as critics. In the neck-to-neck competition at the box office, Madagon Express has been leading forward, though with a very less margin.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

Randeep Hooda's directorial debut has garnered traction, albeit slowly. According to the entertainment tracking website Sacnilk, Randeep's film had a slight boost on Sunday, March 24. So far, the film has grossed Rs 5.90 crore nett in India.

According to Sacnilk, the film grossed Rs 1.05 crore on its opening day and Rs 2.25 crore on day two. According to preliminary estimates, it made Rs 2.60 crore nett on its third day in India. The film was released in two languages- Hindi and Marathi.

Randeep not only directed the film, but also starred in it. Apart from him, the film also stars Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial. It was bankrolled by Zed Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep Hooda, and Yogesh Rahar. It was co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali, and Panchali Chakraborty.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

Talking about Madgaon Express, the comedy flick managed to stay ahead of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar in the first weekend. The buddy comedy starring Avinash Tiwary, Pratik Gandhi, and Divyenndu received rave reviews from audiences and critics alike, with praise for its humour, screenplay, direction, and acting. Madgaon Express collected Rs 2.75 crore on Saturday, a significant increase from Rs 1.5 crore on its first day of release.

According to the entertainment tracking portal, the comedy film earned Rs 2.85 crore on its third day at the box office, Sunday, March 24, bringing its opening weekend total to Rs 7.10 crore. The film is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

Read More

  1. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar X Review: Check out What Netizens Have to Say about Randeep Hooda's Film
  2. 'Unbelievable': Randeep Hooda's Astonishing Transformation for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Stuns Fans
  3. Madgaon Express X Review: Netizens Laud Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary's Comedy Drama
Last Updated :Mar 25, 2024, 2:08 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Tale of Human-Penguin Friendship: 'Maruti' Finds Home & Solace at Indian Antarctic Station

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.