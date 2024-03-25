Swatantrya Veer Savarkar vs Madgaon Express BO Day 3: Randeep Starrer Trails behind Kunal's Film

Hyderabad: Randeep Hooda's directorial debut, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, opened in theatres on March 22 clashing with Kunal Kemmu's first directorial venture, Madgaon Express. Both films opened to positive reviews from audiences as well as critics. In the neck-to-neck competition at the box office, Madagon Express has been leading forward, though with a very less margin.

Randeep Hooda's directorial debut has garnered traction, albeit slowly. According to the entertainment tracking website Sacnilk, Randeep's film had a slight boost on Sunday, March 24. So far, the film has grossed Rs 5.90 crore nett in India.

According to Sacnilk, the film grossed Rs 1.05 crore on its opening day and Rs 2.25 crore on day two. According to preliminary estimates, it made Rs 2.60 crore nett on its third day in India. The film was released in two languages- Hindi and Marathi.

Randeep not only directed the film, but also starred in it. Apart from him, the film also stars Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial. It was bankrolled by Zed Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep Hooda, and Yogesh Rahar. It was co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali, and Panchali Chakraborty.

Talking about Madgaon Express, the comedy flick managed to stay ahead of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar in the first weekend. The buddy comedy starring Avinash Tiwary, Pratik Gandhi, and Divyenndu received rave reviews from audiences and critics alike, with praise for its humour, screenplay, direction, and acting. Madgaon Express collected Rs 2.75 crore on Saturday, a significant increase from Rs 1.5 crore on its first day of release.

According to the entertainment tracking portal, the comedy film earned Rs 2.85 crore on its third day at the box office, Sunday, March 24, bringing its opening weekend total to Rs 7.10 crore. The film is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment.