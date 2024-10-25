Swatantrya Veer Savarkar to Open IFFI 2024; Kalki 2898 AD and 12th Fail among Mainstream Films to Be Featured

Hyderabad: The 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is set to commence in Panaji, Goa, from November 20 to 28, showcasing a diverse range of films. The Indian Panorama section will feature Swatantrya Veer Savarkar as its opening film. Directed by Randeep Hooda, who also stars in the titular role, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar was released in March this year in both Hindi and Marathi. The film presents a biographical account of the iconic freedom fighter, drawing attention to his contributions and ideology.
This year, the Indian Panorama will shed a spotlight on a total of 25 feature films selected from a competitive pool of 384 entries. Among these are notable titles such as Kerebete (Kannada), Onko Ki Kothin (Bengali), Karken (Garo), Article 370 (Hindi), Srikanth (Hindi), Aadujeevitham (Malayalam), Raavsaaheb (Marathi), Jigarthanda Double X (Tamil) and 35 Chinna Katha Kaadu (Telugu). The lineup also includes five mainstream films, featuring Karkhanu (Gujarati), 12th Fail (Hindi), Manjummel Boys (Malayalam), Swargarath (Assamese) and Kalki 2898 AD (Telugu).
In addition to feature films, the festival will present a selection of 20 non-feature films, with Ghar Jaisa Kuch, a Ladakhi-language film, opening this category. The selection process involved eminent personalities from the film industry, ensuring a rich representation of Indian culture and heritage through cinema. The Indian Panorama has been an integral part of IFFI since its inception in 1978, aiming to promote the artistic expression of Indian filmmakers.
