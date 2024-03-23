Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Box Office Collection Day 1: Humble Start for Randeep's Directorial Debut

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Box Office Collection Day 1: Randeep Hooda's Directorial Debut Gets Modest Opening

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar makes a humble start at the box office on its opening day, with Randeep Hooda's exceptional portrayal as the titular character standing out, despite the mixed reviews it received. Read on to know how Swatantrya Veer Savarkar fared at the box office on day 1.

Hyderabad: On its first day in theaters across India, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, featuring Randeep Hooda in the lead role, made a modest debut at the box office, raking in over Rs 1 crore, according to Sacnilk.com. Directed by Hooda himself, the film also stars Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial in the lead roles.

According to Sacnilk, the film grossed Rs 1.15 crore nett in India on its opening day, with a 15.40% occupancy rate in Hindi overall. Mumbai boasted a 19.25% occupancy across 299 shows, Ahmedabad saw 7.25% for 166 shows, and Chennai recorded 44.33% for 4 shows.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is a biographical drama based on life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, a prominent figure in India's struggle for independence. Bankrolled by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep Hooda, and Yogesh Rahar, with co-producers Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali, and Panchali Chakraborty.

Despite receiving mixed reviews, Randeep Hooda's performance in the lead role has garnered praise. He underwent a remarkable physical transformation, shedding 30 kilograms to convincingly portray Savarkar. Ranjit Savarkar, the grandson of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, lauded Hooda's dedication, stating, "I had discussions with Randeep Hooda several times. He has made this film with so much effort, he reduced 30 kg weight," underlining the actor's commitment to the role.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar released on March 22 in both Hindi and Marathi languages. Interestingly, Randeep's directorial debut locked horns with actor Kunal Kemmu's maiden directorial venture, Madgaon Express. The buddy comedy bankrolled by Excel Entertainment also kickstarted its box office journey on a humble note.

