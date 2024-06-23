Swara Bhasker's Spat with Food Blogger Intensifies, Latter Says 'A Celebrity Is Free to Entertain Me, Please Help Her Get Some Work'

Hyderabad: The spat on social media continues between Swara Bhasker and food blogger Nalini Unagar, with no end in sight. This time, the issue ignited when Nalini accused Swara of twisting her previous post into a communal matter. She cautioned Swara to be more considerate before making such remarks.

Taking to X, Nalini wrote, "I was doing well, but you got in my way by spreading hatred on my vegetarian post. I regularly promote vegetarianism, and that post was just part of it. Your response turned it into a communal issue, which is why I didn't respond that day. Your food choices are your own, and I have no issue with that. However, I am free to express and promote vegetarianism. Yes, I am vegetarian and understand that dairy can be cruel in some way. I will be more proud when I become vegan."

"You turned my post into a communal issue. You have a huge fan base, so please think twice before making such comments. Your words can impact society and cause significant trouble for people like me. I accept my mistake by posting your photos and will delete them soon. DARO MAT (Don't be scared) accept your mistakes and delete hate against me. Have a beautiful morning. Enjoy your breakfast," wrote the flood blogger in her X post.

Swara, not one to back down, criticised Nalini again for body-shaming and pushing vegetarianism aggressively. Their feud spilled onto X (formerly Twitter) once more, with Swara responding sharply to Nalini's explanations.

The actor wrote on X, "Let’s get into this! You got upset that I called out your veg-supremacy post – clearly intended to target Muslims on Bakr-Eid. Ok. But instead of engaging with me on vegetarianism you chose to shame a breastfeeding mother of an infant for putting on weight?? You are a nutritionist?"

Nalini, on her part, took a swipe at Swara without naming her directly, hinting that "a celebrity is free to entertain me, please help her get some work." This cryptic remark added fuel to their ongoing war of words.

The disagreement began when Nalini shared a photo of her vegetarian meal on X, expressing pride in her dietary choices and causing Swara to question the timing and intent behind the post. Swara accused Nalini of veiled targeting during Bakr-Eid and called out the smugness of vegetarians.

In response, Nalini posted a collage featuring Swara's pictures before and after her wedding, insinuating weight gain. Swara defended herself, highlighting the joys and changes that came with motherhood.

Swara, who married Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad in February 2023 and welcomed their daughter Raabiyaa in September the same year, is yet to respond to Nalini's veiled dig.