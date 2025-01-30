ETV Bharat / entertainment

Swara Bhasker Slams X Over Permanent Account Suspension Citing 'Copyright Infringement' Claims

Actor Swara Bhasker criticised X for permanently suspending her account over alleged copyright infringements, including a Republic Day post featuring her child.

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jan 30, 2025, 6:44 PM IST

Hyderabad: Actor Swara Bhasker expressed her frustration after her account on X (formerly Twitter) was permanently suspended. The suspension, according to Bhasker, was triggered by alleged copyright infringements related to two of her posts, one of which was a Republic Day wish.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the actor shared screenshots of the violation notices she received and wrote in the caption, "(You can't make this stuff up!!!!) Dear X, Two images from two tweets have been marked as 'copyright infringements'. Basis which my X account is locked / disabled, I can't access it and permanent suspension has been approved by your teams."

Bhasker elaborated on the flagged content, stating that one of the tweets featured a widely recognised slogan from progressive movements in India. "One with an orange background and text in Hindi Devnaagri script reading 'Gandhi Hum Sharmindaa hain, Tere qaatil zindagi hain' is a popular slogan of the progressive movement in India. There is no copyright violation. It is akin to urban modern folk idiom," she explained.

The second flagged post featured an image of Bhasker's daughter with her face concealed, waving the Indian flag, accompanied by the message "Happy Republic Day, India." Questioning the cause behind this, she wrote, "How can this possibly be a copyright infringement ???? Who has a copyright on my child's likeness???"

Bhasker further alleged that the suspension appeared to be a deliberate attempt to suppress her freedom of speech. "If these tweets have been mass reported they are aimed to harass the user I.e. myself and are aimed at suppressing my freedom of speech and expression. Kindly review and reverse your decision. Thanks, Swara Bhaskar," she wrote.

Bhasker is known for speaking her mind on politics, and one will find a lot of online backlash directed at her. Last seen in the 2022 movie Mimamsa, the actor will be seen soon in Mrs. Falani. In 2023, she got married to politician and activist Fahad Ahmad and they introduced their daughter Raabiya the following year.

