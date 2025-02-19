Swara Bhasker Questions Emotional Response To Chhaava Compared To Mahakumbh Tragedy

Hyderabad: Actor Swara Bhasker expressed her discontent over what she perceives as society's selective outrage. She compared the intense emotional reaction to the historical film Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, with the relatively subdued response to the tragic stampede during the Mahakumbh, which claimed multiple lives.

On Wednesday, Swara voiced her opinion on X (formerly Twitter), questioning why people were more enraged over the depiction of the torture of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Chhaava than the real-life tragedy of the Mahakumbh stampede. She wrote, "A society that is more enraged at the heavily embellished partly fictionalised filmy torture of Hindus from 500 years ago than they are at the horrendous death by stampede & mismanagement + then alleged JCB bulldozer handling of corpses - is a brain & soul-dead society. #IYKYK."

Her statement came in response to viral videos showing audiences deeply moved by Chhaava, with some crying and others expressing anger over the portrayal of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb's treatment of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Meanwhile, reports of the Mahakumbh tragedy, where at least 30 people lost their lives due to mismanagement, have not evoked the same level of outrage, she noted.

Swara's remarks received mixed reactions online. While some agreed with her stance on selective outrage, others criticised her for downplaying historical pain. One user commented, "Are we more comfortable debating fiction than confronting the grim realities of our times? Swara's point about selective outrage deserves introspection."

About Chhaava and the Mahakumbh Stampede

Chhaava, based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, has received an overwhelming response at the box office, grossing over Rs 200 crore worldwide in just five days. The film stars Vicky Kaushal in the titular role, alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, and Vineet Kumar Singh. Many audience members were seen emotionally reacting to the film, particularly scenes depicting the torture and execution of the Maratha king.

On the contrary, the Mahakumbh stampede at Prayagraj claimed 30 lives and left more than 60 injured. The incident, caused by a sudden surge of devotees at a railway station, raised concerns over severe mismanagement. Again adding to the public horror are disturbing reports allegedly asserting that a JCB bulldozer was used to move the dead bodies. But it looks like the actor's comments suggest that the tragedy didn't evoke the same audience uproar compared to the film.