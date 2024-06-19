ETV Bharat / entertainment

Swara Bhasker Highlights Challenges for Interfaith Couples in India Amid Sonakshi and Zaheer's Wedding Plans

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jun 19, 2024, 1:10 PM IST

Actor Swara Bhasker discusses the trolling she faced after marrying activist Fahad Ahmad and highlights the challenges interfaith couples face in India. Bhasker also comments on the scrutiny Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal might face with their upcoming wedding. Swara Bhasker Highlights Challenges for Interfaith Couples in India

Swara Bhasker Highlights Challenges for Interfaith Couples in India Amid Sonakshi and Zaheer's Wedding Plans
Swara Bhasker Highlights Challenges for Interfaith Couples in India (Photo: Instagram)

Hyderabad: Actor Swara Bhasker opened up about the trolling she faced after marrying activist Fahad Ahmad, who is a Muslim. She said that interfaith couples in India are often subjected to intense scrutiny and backlash. Bhasker's comments come at a time when Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are gearing up to tie the knot on June 23.

Recently, during an interview with a newswire, the actor lamented that the concept of "love jihad", a term used to describe the marriage of a Hindu woman to a Muslim man, is a prevalent myth in modern India. She emphasised that such couples are often vulnerable to physical harm in certain cities, even on Valentine's Day. "An interfaith couple can actually get beaten up in certain cities on Valentine's Day," she said.

When asked about Sonakshi and Zaheer's relationship, Bhasker mentioned that the opinions of outsiders are irrelevant when it comes to the private lives of two adults. She argued that the decision to get married, whether in a court, through a nikaah, or an Arya Samaj ceremony, is a personal choice that should be respected. She said, "It's between the man and the woman, and their families. It's Sonakshi's life. She's chosen her partner. Her partner has chosen her. Now it’s between them and their families. I find this a very time-waste debate."

Bhasker further said that even after Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding, the public would continue to scrutinise their decisions, including the naming of their future children. Bhasker cited the examples of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's children, as well as her own child to illustrate the absurdity. "It's completely idiotic, but this isn't going to end anytime soon," she said.

During Bakr Eid celebrations on June 16-17, Bhasker criticised food blogger Nalini Unagar's tweet, where Nalini expressed pride in being a vegetarian, claiming her meal was 'free from tears, cruelty and guilt'. Bhasker reacted to this, arguing that she does not understand this 'self-righteousness of vegetarians', which involves cruelty, such as separating calves from their mothers. She also pointed out that consuming root vegetables kills the whole plant, accusing Nalini of virtue signalling.

READ MORE

  1. Swara Bhasker Calls out Food Blogger's Vegetarian Pride: 'Just Because It's Bakr-Eid...'
  2. Ahead of Wedding, Sonakshi Sinha's Picture with Zaheer Iqbal's Family Storms Internet
  3. Shooting in London, Yo Yo Honey Singh Promises to Fly down for 'Best Friend' Sonakshi Sinha's Wedding with Zaheer Iqbal

TAGGED:

SWARA BHASKERSONAKSHI SINHA AND ZAHEER IQBALSWARA BHASKER ON INTERFAITH COUPLES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.