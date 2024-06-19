Swara Bhasker Highlights Challenges for Interfaith Couples in India Amid Sonakshi and Zaheer's Wedding Plans

Hyderabad: Actor Swara Bhasker opened up about the trolling she faced after marrying activist Fahad Ahmad, who is a Muslim. She said that interfaith couples in India are often subjected to intense scrutiny and backlash. Bhasker's comments come at a time when Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are gearing up to tie the knot on June 23.

Recently, during an interview with a newswire, the actor lamented that the concept of "love jihad", a term used to describe the marriage of a Hindu woman to a Muslim man, is a prevalent myth in modern India. She emphasised that such couples are often vulnerable to physical harm in certain cities, even on Valentine's Day. "An interfaith couple can actually get beaten up in certain cities on Valentine's Day," she said.

When asked about Sonakshi and Zaheer's relationship, Bhasker mentioned that the opinions of outsiders are irrelevant when it comes to the private lives of two adults. She argued that the decision to get married, whether in a court, through a nikaah, or an Arya Samaj ceremony, is a personal choice that should be respected. She said, "It's between the man and the woman, and their families. It's Sonakshi's life. She's chosen her partner. Her partner has chosen her. Now it’s between them and their families. I find this a very time-waste debate."

Bhasker further said that even after Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding, the public would continue to scrutinise their decisions, including the naming of their future children. Bhasker cited the examples of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's children, as well as her own child to illustrate the absurdity. "It's completely idiotic, but this isn't going to end anytime soon," she said.

During Bakr Eid celebrations on June 16-17, Bhasker criticised food blogger Nalini Unagar's tweet, where Nalini expressed pride in being a vegetarian, claiming her meal was 'free from tears, cruelty and guilt'. Bhasker reacted to this, arguing that she does not understand this 'self-righteousness of vegetarians', which involves cruelty, such as separating calves from their mothers. She also pointed out that consuming root vegetables kills the whole plant, accusing Nalini of virtue signalling.