Swara Bhasker Criticises Kangana Ranaut's past Justifications of Violence, Says 'She Only Got Slapped...'

Hyderabad: Actor Swara Bhasker condemned the use of violence in any form, emphasising that it is never justifiable. However, she couldn't help, but highlight the stark irony in the situation of actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, who was recently slapped by a CISF constable at Chandigarh airport. This incident has sparked controversy, particularly in light of Kangana's past comments on social media where she seemingly justified violence.

In a recent interview with a newswire, Bhasker, who has shared the screen with Kangana in the Tanu Weds Manu franchise, pointed out that while the constable's action was unacceptable, Kangana's history of promoting violence on social media platforms cannot be ignored. The actor recalled how Kangana had previously defended Will Smith's actions at the Oscars, where he slapped Chris Rock, stating that she would have done the same if someone had abused her mother or sister.

The actor stressed that while the constable's actions were wrong, hence, she has been suspended, the larger issue at hand is the culture of violence that has been perpetuated in the country. She lamented that in the past decade, numerous lives have been lost to lynching and other forms of violence, with the perpetrators often roaming free. In contrast, Kangana, despite being slapped, is still alive and has the luxury of security personnel to protect her.

Swara's comments come in the wake of Kangana's outburst against those who had made snide remarks about the incident, where she accused them of having "psychological criminal tendencies." The Mohali police registered an FIR against CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code.