Swara Bhasker Likely To Contest 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections On SP Ticket

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jul 9, 2024, 3:43 PM IST

Actor Swara Bhasker may contest the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections on Samajwadi Party (SP) ticket from the Kalwa Mumbra constituency. At present, senior NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad is the MLA from the said constituency.

Swara Bhasker (ANI)
Swara Bhasker (ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actor Swara Bhasker is likely to contest the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections. Sources said Swara, known for her roles in Tanu Weds Manu and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, could contest the upcoming Assembly polls on a Samajwadi Party (SP) ticket from the Mumbra Kalwa constituency.

Maharashtra Samajwadi Party chief and MLA Abu Asim Azmi gave hints about this. At present, senior Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Jitendra Awad is the MLA from the Kalwa Mumbra constituency in Thane district.

However, Swara's husband and SP leader Fahad Ahmed said, "I cannot say anything about this right now, I will follow the orders given by the party president (Akhilesh Yadav).

"I will contest from the constituency from which the state president of my party asks me to contest. I am fully ready for that. My wife Swara is not in politics at present. So I can't say anything about her right now," maintained Fahad Ahmed, who is the President of Samajwadi Party youth wing.

SP is with Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra. 36-year-old Delhi-born Swara Bhaskar constantly expresses her opinion on social and political affairs. Meanwhile, Abu Azmi has demanded that SP should get its due share in this seat allocation and if it does not happen, SP will fight the polls on its own if it does not get suitable constituencies.

Sources said Swara and Fahad Ahmed have been visiting the Mumbra Kalwa Assembly Constituency. Currently, two MLAs of SP are Abu Azmi from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Constituency and Raees Shaikh from Bhiwandi East Constituency.

