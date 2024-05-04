Vijay Deverakonda's next a Rural Action Drama, More Updates on Mass Entertainer Soon

Hyderabad: Tollywood heart-throb Vijay Deverakonda is set to captivate audiences once again with his upcoming film, tentatively titled SVC59. Teaming up with director Ravi Kiran Kola, the movie marks the filmmaker's second directorial venture after his successful debut with Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru. Produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, more details about this exciting collaboration will be unveiled on Vijay Deverakonda's birthday on May 9.

Taking to X (previously known as Twitter) on Saturday, production house Sri Venkateswara Creations shared a picture featuring Vijay Veverakonda with director Ravi Kiran Kola and producer Dil Raju. Sharing the picture, the production house wrote, "A Larger-than-life "Rural Action Drama" is on the cards. #SVC59 will be @TheDeverakonda's Mass Endeavour X A @storytellerkola's Vision. Produced by Raju - Shirish. More Updates on 9th May, Stay tuned to @SVC_official."

After The Family Star, Vijay Deverakonda and Dil Raju are reuniting for SVC59, which will be directed by Ravi Kiran Kola, known for films like, Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru and Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam. This project will follow Vijay's current film with Gowtam Naidu Tinnanuri. Vijay Deverakonda's The Family Star, which was written and directed by Parasuram, also starred Mrunal Thakur. It was Mrunal and Vijay's first collaboration. Up next, Vijay will be seen in an action film directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, starring alongside Sreeleela.