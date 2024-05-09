SVC59: Film's Concept Poster Unveiled on Vijay Deverakonda's Birthday

Hyderabad: Star hero Vijay Deverakonda is all set to reunite with the acclaimed production company Sri Venkateswara Creations. Taking to the official handle of the production venture, the makers of the tentatively titled film SVC59 unveiled the concept poster of the film on the actor's birthday. The film is bankrolled by successful producers Dil Raju and Shirish.

Sharing the first poster from the film, the makers wrote: "In blood, He'll rise, reign & Ignite the Mass Ripples all over! ❤️‍🔥#SVC59 -@TheDeverakonda's Mass Incarnation 🔥A @storytellerkola's Film 🎯 #HBDTheVijayDeverakonda 💫Produced by #DilRaju - #Shirish @SVC_official" The project has already aroused excitement among fans and moviegoers looking for a new and dramatic story. The film is helmed by Ravi Kiran Kola, known for his work on Raja Varu Rani Garu. This, SVC's 59th film, is expected to be a big pan-India production.

On the occasion of Vijay Devarakonda's birthday, the makers dropped the intense poster, adding hype around the film. The poster was shared in multiple languages hinting at a pan-India release. The film will explore themes of rural action and drama and more information about the cast and crew is likely to be shared soon.

Vijay Devarakonda last appeared in the film The Family Star, which ruling the OTT domain now. The Parasauram directorial family action drama also stars Mrunal Thakur as the female lead. Now, in a good news for Vijay's fans, the actor is coming up with this action flick.

Director Ravi Kiran Kola took to social media and uploaded a photo of himself with the actor, saying, "It's time for our vicious dynamite to be lighted. It's time to make our vision a reality. @TheDevarakonda. Let's cause chaos, you and I. @SVCofficial #DilRaju #SVC59. Together, we will produce a promising picture. See you on the 9th. "Until the next time."

Meanwhile, Vijay Devarakonda is busy filming his upcoming film, reportedly titled VD 12. The film is helmed by Gautham Tinnanuri and stars Sreeleela as the female lead.