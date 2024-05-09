ETV Bharat / entertainment

SVC59: Film's Concept Poster Unveiled on Vijay Deverakonda's Birthday

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 9, 2024, 10:36 AM IST

Updated : May 9, 2024, 10:49 AM IST

SVC59 poster revealed on Vijay Deverakonda's birthday
SVC59 poster revealed on Vijay Deverakonda's birthday(X image)

On the occasion of Vijay Deverakonda's birthday, the makers of SVC59 dropped a fierce poster. It shows Vijay clutching a dagger and appearing prepared for war.

Hyderabad: Star hero Vijay Deverakonda is all set to reunite with the acclaimed production company Sri Venkateswara Creations. Taking to the official handle of the production venture, the makers of the tentatively titled film SVC59 unveiled the concept poster of the film on the actor's birthday. The film is bankrolled by successful producers Dil Raju and Shirish.

Sharing the first poster from the film, the makers wrote: "In blood, He'll rise, reign & Ignite the Mass Ripples all over! ❤️‍🔥#SVC59 -@TheDeverakonda's Mass Incarnation 🔥A @storytellerkola's Film 🎯 #HBDTheVijayDeverakonda 💫Produced by #DilRaju - #Shirish @SVC_official" The project has already aroused excitement among fans and moviegoers looking for a new and dramatic story. The film is helmed by Ravi Kiran Kola, known for his work on Raja Varu Rani Garu. This, SVC's 59th film, is expected to be a big pan-India production.

On the occasion of Vijay Devarakonda's birthday, the makers dropped the intense poster, adding hype around the film. The poster was shared in multiple languages hinting at a pan-India release. The film will explore themes of rural action and drama and more information about the cast and crew is likely to be shared soon.

Vijay Devarakonda last appeared in the film The Family Star, which ruling the OTT domain now. The Parasauram directorial family action drama also stars Mrunal Thakur as the female lead. Now, in a good news for Vijay's fans, the actor is coming up with this action flick.

Director Ravi Kiran Kola took to social media and uploaded a photo of himself with the actor, saying, "It's time for our vicious dynamite to be lighted. It's time to make our vision a reality. @TheDevarakonda. Let's cause chaos, you and I. @SVCofficial #DilRaju #SVC59. Together, we will produce a promising picture. See you on the 9th. "Until the next time."

Meanwhile, Vijay Devarakonda is busy filming his upcoming film, reportedly titled VD 12. The film is helmed by Gautham Tinnanuri and stars Sreeleela as the female lead.

Read More

  1. Vijay Deverakonda's The Family Star Continues to Dominate Prime Video Chart after Theatrical Setback
  2. Vijay Deverakonda Attends Bodyguard's Wedding Reception in Hyderabad - Watch
  3. Vijay Deverakonda Reveals How He 'PUNISHED' Himself after Liger Debacle
Last Updated :May 9, 2024, 10:49 AM IST

TAGGED:

SVC59DIL RAJU AND SHIRISHVIJAY DEVERAKONDA BIRTHDAYVIJAY DEVERAKONDA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Why Buy Gold, What Are Alternatives, What Not To Buy On Akha Teej

Why India lifting of export ban on onions is leading to mixed results in neighbours

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.