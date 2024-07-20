Sushmita Sen Wins Award, Rohman Shawl's Protective Gestures Steal Limelight Online; Couple's Video Goes Viral

Hyderabad: Sushmita Sen and her rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl were recently spotted together at an awards event in Mumbai, sparking a flurry of photos and videos across social media platforms.

A video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram captured the couple leaving the venue together. As they navigated through the crowd, Rohman walked closely beside Sushmita, ensuring she wasn't jostled by the throng of people. He even extended his hand protectively behind her as a fan clicked a selfie.

Upon reaching the exit, Rohman Shawl took the lead, guiding Sushmita towards their waiting car. Throughout the event, Sushmita dazzled in a shimmering black dress paired with heels, while Rohman opted for a classic combination of a white shirt and black pants. Fans flooded the post with compliments, describing them as a "gorgeous couple" and praising Rohman for his protective nature.

Earlier, Sushmita and Rohman had announced their separation in December 2021 with a heartfelt post stating, "We began as friends, we remain friends!!! The relationship was long over… the love remains!" Despite their breakup, they have maintained a close bond, with Rohman being deeply involved with Sushmita's daughters, Renee and Alisah.

Speculation about their reconciliation began swirling after the pair were spotted together at various events, including a Diwali party where they arrived hand in hand, much to the delight of the paparazzi.

On the professional front, Sushmita has received acclaim for her recent work in Taali and Aarya 3, both of which garnered significant praise upon their OTT release. The first season of Aarya was even nominated for Best Drama series at the International Emmy Awards.