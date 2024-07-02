Sushmita Sen Reacts As Rhea Chakraborty Calls Herself 'The Biggest' Gold Digger - Watch

Hyderabad: Actor Rhea Chakraborty is gearing up to launch her podcast titled CHAPTER 2. On Tuesday, she took to her social media handle and shared a glimpse of the first episode, featuring Sushmita Sen. The video promises to be an engaging and thought-provoking conversation, as the two delve into some of the most intriguing and trending topics.

In the video, Rhea playfully confesses to being the 'biggest' gold digger, evoking a priceless reaction from Sen, who responds with a laugh, "Oh, you're also..." Rhea confidently asserts, "I am the biggest." The duo's banter is undeniable, as they explore a range of subjects, including their upbringing, dating experiences and broader themes such as personal growth, life transformations and the importance of positivity.

Rhea's caption accompanying the post reflects on her recent 32nd birthday, marking a significant milestone in her journey. She recounts the past four years, which have been marked by substantial changes, growth and self-discovery, ultimately leading her to become a version of herself that she is proud of.

Sushmita Sen, an actor and former Miss Universe, is revered for her inspiring journey, formidable personality, and groundbreaking performances. Her most recent appearance was in the highly acclaimed series Aarya. Interestingly, Sen had previously spoken about her brief romance with businessman Lalit Modi in a 2023 interview with a newswire, describing it as 'just another phase'. She had taken amusement in the public's perception of her as a "gold digger," following Lalit's social media posts announcing their relationship.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty last appeared in the 2021 film Chehre, alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. She has also made a mark as a judge on the stunt-based reality show Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand.