Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Backs PIL for CBI Probe Into Disha Salian's Death

Hyderabad: In a fresh update involving Disha Salian's suspicious death, who was the ex-manager of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the latter's father KK Singh expressed support for the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Disha's father Satish Salian. The PIL pertains to obtaining a CBI investigation into the celebrity manager's death. The PIL was filed in the Bombay High Court on March 19, 2025, and raised serious allegations of a cover-up and the need for a fresh investigation into Disha's tragic death.

Singh shared the views with a news agency concerning the PIL and expressed it would lead to a clear conclusion regarding the deaths of Disha and his son Sushant. He said, "What he (Satish Salian) has done is right, and if through this we can get a conclusion as to whether it was suicide or murder and find out what happened to Sushant, that would be good."

The actor's father further stated that while he did not know why Satish Salian decided to file the plea, he was in favour of the re-investigation of Disha's death which had already been ruled a suicide or an accidental fall, by the Mumbai Police. He explained that up until earlier Disha's father had accepted the story of suicide, but now he was unsure and wanted the re-investigation of his daughter's death.

When asked if Disha's death was, in any way, linked to the death of his son, Singh said, "I cannot say anything, how can I talk about a topic I don't know about". While all this speculation had suggested the two deaths were in some way, related, Singh expressed that the incident needed to be investigated very carefully.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father on Disha Salian death case (Video: ANI)

Furthermore, Singh expressed confidence in the current Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, hoping that the state government would take swift and just action on the matter. He voiced hope that the investigation would lead to the truth behind the deaths and give the grieving families closure.

Disha was found dead on June 8, 2020 in Malad, Mumbai. Six days later, on June 14, 2020, Sushant's body was found at his Bandra residence. The suspicious nature and proximity of the two deaths have fuelled ongoing speculation about a potential link.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).