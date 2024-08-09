ETV Bharat / entertainment

Suriya Suffers Head Injury During Action Scene; Makers Of His Upcoming Film Share Health Update

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 24 hours ago

Updated : 23 hours ago

Suriya sustained a minor head injury while filming an action scene for his upcoming movie, tentatively titled Suriya 44. Following the incident, filming was briefly halted. Producer Rajsekhar Pandian reassured fans on social media that Suriya is fine and recovering after receiving treatment in Ooty.

Suriya Suffers Head Injury During Suriya 44 Action Scene; Film's Producer Shares Health Update
Tamil actor Suriya (IANS photo)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Tamil actor Suriya suffered a minor head injury during the filming of an action scene in his upcoming project, tentatively titled Suriya 44. Following this incident, production on the movie was briefly paused. On August 9, producer Rajsekhar Pandian took to social media to reassure Suriya's fans about his health.

Taking to X, the producer wrote, "Dear #AnbaanaFans, It was just a minor injury. Pls don't worry, Suriya Anna is perfectly fine with all your love and prayers." The latest reports have confirmed that Suriya's injury is not serious. After receiving treatment at a medical facility in Ooty, doctors have recommended that he take a few days off to recover. As a result, the filming of the project has been temporarily stopped.

The second schedule of Suriya 44 began in Ooty earlier this month, and everything was proceeding smoothly until this incident occurred. The film is under the direction of Karthik Subbaraj. Suriya shared the first-look poster of the film on March 28, which depicted a car crash scene with an arrow lodged in a tree.

Suriya is also gearing up for the release of his pan-India movie Kanguva. This intense period drama is helmed by Siruthai Siva and is characterised as a grand fantasy action film, made on a reported budget of over Rs 300 crore.

Additionally, Kanguva, which also stars Bobby Deol, marks his first film in the South Indian cinema. The cast is further enriched with actors like Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Marimuthu, Deepa Venkat, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Ravi Raghavendra, and KS Ravikumar, who play significant supporting roles.





