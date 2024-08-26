ETV Bharat / entertainment

Suriya Starrer Kanguva's Release Date May Get Postponed To Avoid Clash With Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan

Aug 26, 2024

Suriya's film Kanguva, initially set for release on October 10, is now uncertain due to Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan being slated for release the same day. Speculation suggests a potential delay to November, but official confirmation is still awaited.

Hyderabad: The eagerly awaited film Kanguva, featuring Suriya, was initially scheduled for release in theatres on October 10. Nonetheless, the recent announcement of Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan arriving on the same day has sparked considerable difficulty, as it is anticipated that the superstar's project might overshadow Kanguva. Consequently, there is increasing speculation that the release of Kanguva could be delayed from its original date.

The team of Kanguva has chosen to remain silent regarding this matter, neither confirming nor refuting any potential changes to the release schedule. This lack of communication has understandably frustrated fans, leading to a surge in discontent on social media platforms. The hashtag #ShameOnYouStudioGreen has gained traction as fans voice their dissatisfaction and concern about the postponement of the movie.

The latest reports suggest that Kanguva might be moved to a November release. Additionally, fans have asked the producers to consider delaying the film or perhaps scheduling it either a day prior or a day after Vettaiyan to avert a direct competition with Rajinikanth's movie. However, an official resolution on this matter is still pending, and fans are anxiously awaiting updates.

Kanguva, helmed by Siruthai Siva, is set against a backdrop of historical events, merging the narrative of the present day with that of 500 years ago. In this ambitious high-budget project, Suriya is expected to showcase his versatility, sharing the screen with notable actors such as Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Natty, Kovai Sarala, and Yogi Babu.

