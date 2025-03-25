Suriya Pulled off a 15-Minute Continuous Shot in Retro With Kanimaa Song, Reveal Makers in Film Comic

Hyderabad: Superstar Suriya once again showcased his commitment and acting abilities in Karthik Subbaraj's upcoming film Retro. The production team has revealed that he was able to perform a 15-minute action, drama, and dance sequence in a single shot. Stone Bench Films, the banner behind Retro, and Suriya's 2D Entertainment, shared this news with a fun, engaging comic strip titled EPI007: #Kanimaa'vin Kadhai - The Story Behind the Viral Hit! The film is set to release in theaters on May 1, 2025, and expectations are very high after this great behind-the-scenes reveal.

The comic strip detailed how the viral song Kanimaa and the unforgettable hook step were envisioned. Going by the comic, Sherif Master was asked to prepare a hook step that would go viral on social media. And post the song's release, it did take off, with fans posting recordings of themselves executing the steps.

Yet, the true test was not the dance. Director Karthik Subbaraj had a complicated 15-minute continuous shot in his mind that incorporated the song, a fight sequence, and a fair share of dramatic scenes wherein Suriya was expected to stay in character without breaking a single second. With a couple of extra rehearsals, Suriya managed to pull it off all in one go, astounding the entire crew.

To add another twist, the production team withheld a major secret from Suriya, which was the cameo of Santhosh Narayanan. Not only did the director have an unannounced cameo, but he was also honoured with a full-on kuthu dance number in one shot. Social media is now exploding with memes dubbing him 'That One Drunken Uncle at Every Marriage Function.' While Suriya exuded intensity and intrigue, actor Pooja Hegde contrasted with her adorable reactions and upbeat kuthu dance numbers. Her candid expressions earned her the title 'Expression Queen of Kanimaa,' by her fans.

The entire team celebrated after the sequence was completed successfully. Suriya personally thanked and appreciated the crew. Talking about the film, Retro, an action-packed entertainer, features an ensemble cast including Joju George, Jayaram, and Karunakaran, along with Suriya and Pooja Hegde. The film also has a great technical team, with Shreyaas Krishna in charge of cinematography, Shafique Mohamed Ali in charge of editing, and Jacki Mayapandi as the art director.

