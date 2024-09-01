Suriya Postpones Kanguva to Avoid Clash with Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan; Cites Respect for the Superstar

Hyderabad: Suriya's eagerly awaited film, Kanguva, will not hit theaters on its initially scheduled date of October 10. The actor on Saturday announced the postponement, citing the need to avoid a box-office clash with Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan, which was also slated to release on the same date. This decision comes as a result of Suriya's deep respect for Rajinikanth, whom he referred to as the very identity of Tamil cinema.

In a heartfelt address at the Meiyazhagan audio launch, Suriya praised Rajinikanth's legendary status and acknowledged the extensive two-year effort that went into the making of Kanguva. He emphasised that releasing Kanguva alongside Vettaiyan would not be appropriate, given that he was born the year Rajinikanth made his foray into films. Suriya also stressed that around 1000 people including cast and crew invested their time in the film and having a release clash would hamper the hard work they put in in the past two years.

The film, directed by Siruthai Siva, is a period drama featuring Suriya in dual roles. With a cast that includes Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Yogi Babu, and Kovai Sarala, and music by Devi Sri Prasad, Kanguva has generated significant buzz. Suriya expressed hope that the decision to delay the film will be well-received by fans, who he believes will celebrate the film's eventual release. A new release date for Kanguva in November is expected to be announced soon.