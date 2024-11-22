Suriya, Janhvi Kapoor's Rs 350 Cr Film Karna Shelved Amid Kanguva's Box Office Downfall: Reports

Hyderabad: Actor Suriya's much-anticipated mythological epic Karna has been shelved, as per the latest reports, due to its massive budget. The film originally envisioned as a grand two-part project with an estimated budget of Rs 350 crores, was set to be directed by Rakesh Omprakash Mehra. Karna would have marked Suriya's grand entry into Bollywood, serving as his first pan-Indian project. Based on the epic character of Karna from the Mahabharata, the film had already generated significant excitement, especially with Suriya cast in the titular role and Janhvi Kapoor playing Draupadi, the female lead.

However, despite the star-studded cast and the high expectations surrounding the film, it seems the project is no longer moving forward. Sources suggest that the staggering budget required for the film's scale, combined with other logistical challenges, led to the decision to shelve it. This news has sent ripples across social media, leaving fans disappointed and curious about the future of the film.

This setback comes after Suriya's recent release, Kanguva, which hit theatres on November 14, 2024. Despite its grand budget and high expectations, Kanguva received mixed-to-negative responses from both audiences and critics. The film, directed by Siva, features Suriya in a fantasy epic action role alongside actors like Bobby Deol and Disha Patani, who made their Tamil debuts. However, the film failed to make a significant impact at the box office, further intensifying concerns about the actor's recent ventures.

On a positive note, Suriya has several exciting projects lined up. His next film, tentatively titled Suriya 44, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, is expected to be a romantic action drama, with Pooja Hegde playing the female lead. Additionally, Suriya 45, a film directed by RJ Balaji, has already been announced, with music composed by the legendary AR Rahman.