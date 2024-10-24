Suriya Became Actor To Clear Family Debt: The Inspiring Struggles Of Kanguva Star And Others Who Made It Big

Hyderabad: Suriya, one of India's most celebrated actors, opened up about his unplanned entry into the film industry and the financial struggles that led him there. Not many know that the actor, who now has a net worth of Rs 350 crore, never wanted to be an actor in the first place. Despite being the son of renowned actor Sivakumar, Suriya never aspired to follow in his father's footsteps. Instead, he started his professional life in a garment factory, earning a modest salary of Rs 1,200 per month.

Suriya's journey to becoming one of South India's most revered actors is an inspiring story of struggle, determination, and, eventually, immense success. But his story is not unlike those of other leading stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and even Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, who also began their careers from humble origins before skyrocketing to fame. Here's a closer look at how some of India's biggest cinematic stars got their start.

Suriya: From Factory Worker to Superstar

Suriya, who is now set to star in the highly anticipated pan-India film Kanguva, shared his deeply personal journey in a recent interview with a newswire. Born into a family with deep roots in the film industry, Suriya had no intention of becoming an actor. He was determined to forge his own path, away from the glamorous world of cinema. After completing his education, he joined a garment factory as a trainee, where he earned Rs 750 for the first 15 days of work. Over the course of nearly three years, his salary gradually increased, reaching Rs 8,000 per month.

The pivotal moment in Suriya's life came when his mother revealed the extent of the family's financial difficulties. Shocked and concerned, Suriya inquired about the family's savings, only to learn that their bank balance had never exceeded a lakh. His father, Sivakumar, was not actively working in films at the time, which compounded the family's financial strain. Despite receiving numerous film offers due to his lineage, Suriya had never seriously considered joining the industry. Suriya explained that his entry into films was motivated by the urgent need to repay his mother's loan.

Suriya stated that he now chooses films not for financial reasons but for the love of his audience. With a loyal fanbase that has supported him through various stages of his career, Suriya remains committed to delivering memorable performances on screen. His upcoming film, Kanguva, is one of the most expensive productions in Indian cinema, with a budget exceeding Rs 350 crore. Directed by Siva and produced by Studio Green and UV Creations, the film also stars Bobby Deol and Disha Patani. Set to release on November 14, 2024, Kanguva will be available in multiple formats, including 3D and IMAX, promising an epic cinematic experience.

Shah Rukh Khan: From Rs 50 to the King of Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan, often referred to as Bollywood's Badshah, also had modest beginnings. He earned his first salary of just Rs 50 for working as a manager at a concert by singer Pankaj Udhas. With that money, SRK took a trip to the Taj Mahal, perhaps his first brush with luxury, however small. His career in entertainment began with television, and his debut film, Deewana (1992), which catapulted him into the limelight.

Today, Shah Rukh Khan's net worth is estimated to be Rs 7300 crore, but his rise to fame is a story of resilience and hard work, proving that outsiders in the industry can make it big with enough perseverance.

Akshay Kumar: From Waiter to Bollywood's Khiladi

Before he became one of Bollywood's most bankable stars, Akshay Kumar worked as a waiter and a chef in Bangkok. His first paycheck in India was Rs 150, earned while working at a travel agency in Kolkata. Later, when he entered the film industry, his first film paycheck was Rs 5000, and for his breakout role in Deedar, he was paid Rs 50,000. Akshay's career as the 'Khiladi of Bollywood' took off with action-packed roles, and his rags-to-riches journey serves as an inspiration for aspiring actors.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu: The Journey from Rs 500 to Stardom

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, one of South India's top female stars, also started small. She earned her first salary of Rs 500 for working as a hostess at a conference while she was still in 10th grade. Her acting debut came in 2010 with Ye Maaya Chesave, and since then, she has become one of the leading actors in the South Indian film industry, with a net worth of Rs 101 crore. Samantha's story is one of quiet determination and continuous growth.

Tamil Stars: From Modest Beginnings to Mega-Stardom

Several Tamil cinema legends also had humble beginnings. Superstar Rajinikanth, for instance, worked as a bus conductor in Karnataka, earning Rs 750 before transitioning into acting. His first salary as an actor was Rs 3000 for his role in Apoorva Raagangal (1975). Today, Rajinikanth is one of the highest-paid actors in India.

Kamal Haasan, who started his career as a child actor in Kalathur Kannamma, earned Rs 500 for his role and even received a gold medal from the President of India for his performance. Kamal is also recognised as the first Indian actor to command a salary of Rs 1 crore for a film in 1994.

Whether it's Suriya's humble beginnings in a factory, Shah Rukh Khan's first paycheck of Rs 50, or Akshay Kumar's early jobs as a waiter, these stars share a common narrative, and that is hard work, persistence, and seizing opportunities when they arise. From earning their first meagre salaries to building enormous net worth, their stories continue to inspire millions of fans across the globe. Their journeys remind us that no matter where you start, it's where you're headed that counts.