Suriya And Mufti Director Narthan In Talks For Future Project? Here's What We Know

There are several reports suggesting that actor Suriya is in talks with Kannada director Narthan for an upcoming project. It is also reported that their project will be backed by KVN Productions. But is this true? Read on.

Hyderabad: Actor Suriya, who is currently engaged in the filming of his next venture, tentatively titled Suriya 44, helmed by Karthik Subbaraj, with the second schedule of the project slated to begin shortly. His much-anticipated film, Kanguva, directed by Siruthai Siva, is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 10. Simultaneously, various reports are surfacing online suggesting that Suriya is in discussions with Mufti director Narthan for a future project. So, how much truth is there to these claims? Let's delve deeper.

It has been reported that Narthan, who is currently focused on the upcoming release of his film Bhairathi Ranagal, is likely to team up with Suriya. A source further claims that Narthan recently narrated a script to Suriya. There are also indications that KVN Productions, which is presently producing Yash's 2025 project Toxic, could potentially back this new film. However, a source close to the development told ETV Bharat that nothing has been discussed regarding the collaboration between Suriya and Narthan.

Meanwhile, Suriya is set to grace the silver screen in the action-fantasy film Kanguva, directed by Siruthai Siva, which is anticipated to release in October. This film marks Suriya's return to the big screen after a two-year hiatus. Additionally, he is working on Suriya 43 in collaboration with Sudha Kongara, known for the film Soorarai Pottru. However, this project has been put on hold due to creative differences. Suriya announced his 44th film project with Karthik Subbaraj in March this year, heightening the excitement among fans.

