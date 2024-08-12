ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kanguva Trailer: Suriya Dominates Screen, Bobby Deol Shines as Mighty Nemesis; Siva Directorial to Be out in 38 Languages

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 9 hours ago

Updated : 4 hours ago

The trailer of Suriya and Bobby Deol's much-awaited fantasy drama Kanguva is finally out. The power-packed sneak peek gives a glimpse into the lead actors' mind-blowing performances, hinting at a gripping storyline. Helmed by Siva, the film is all set to hit screens in 3D in 38 global languages on October 10, 2024. Scroll ahead for Kanguva trailer.

Kanguva Makers Reveal Trailer Release Date with Bobby Deol - Suriya's New Poster
Kanguva Makers Reveal Trailer Release Date with Bobby Deol - Suriya's New Poster (Film Poster)

Hyderabad: The trailer for the highly awaited film Kanguva, starring Bobby Deol and Suriya, was unveiled by the makers on Monday. The makers of the highly-awaited film shared the trailer on the official handle of Saregama Tamil on YouTube on August 12. The engaging trailer has cinema enthusiasts excited as they cannot wait to see the world that director Siva has created. The film is directed by Siva and is slated to release on October 10, 2024.

The trailer opens with an introduction to the island Suriya lives on. An old lady reveals to him the many mysteries that lie in the land, however, the most baffling is the one... (voiceover ends with an army of primitive men marching with dhols appear). The men have skull masks on their heads. A passing still of a British officer, boats is followed by raw action sequences.

Kanguva boasts one of the largest war scenes, involving almost 10,000 individuals. Vetri Palanisamy is the director of photography. Nishad Yusuf has been assigned with editing. The music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, while Milan is handling the art department.

Together the cast and crew put up an astonishing trailer, which has taken the internet by storm. Reacting to it, a social media user wrote: "Trailer Is A Pure Visual Spectacle." "EASILY THE HIGHEST GROSSER OF THE YEAR! 2024. #Kanguva THE LARGER THAN LIFE EXPERIENCE! Anna ITS TIME TO RULE A G A I N" Another one wrote: "Making and visuals top notch. Suriya comeback. Storyline is key."

Apart from Suriya in the lead and Bobby playing the antagonist, the film features Disha Patani. Kanguva marks Bollywood actors Bobby and Disha's debut in Tamil cinema. The film also stars Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Ravi Raghavendra, KS Ravikumar, and BS Avinash in supporting parts.

Read More

  1. Kanguva Fire Song: An Electrifying Birthday Gift for Suriya From Devi Sri Prasad and B Praak
  2. Kanguva FIRST REVIEW Out: Siruthai Siva's World Building, Suriya's Top-Notch Performance Earns Praise
  3. Netizens Hail 'Real Men' Sunny and Bobby Deol for Not Concealing Emotions on Kapil Sharma's Show

Hyderabad: The trailer for the highly awaited film Kanguva, starring Bobby Deol and Suriya, was unveiled by the makers on Monday. The makers of the highly-awaited film shared the trailer on the official handle of Saregama Tamil on YouTube on August 12. The engaging trailer has cinema enthusiasts excited as they cannot wait to see the world that director Siva has created. The film is directed by Siva and is slated to release on October 10, 2024.

The trailer opens with an introduction to the island Suriya lives on. An old lady reveals to him the many mysteries that lie in the land, however, the most baffling is the one... (voiceover ends with an army of primitive men marching with dhols appear). The men have skull masks on their heads. A passing still of a British officer, boats is followed by raw action sequences.

Kanguva boasts one of the largest war scenes, involving almost 10,000 individuals. Vetri Palanisamy is the director of photography. Nishad Yusuf has been assigned with editing. The music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, while Milan is handling the art department.

Together the cast and crew put up an astonishing trailer, which has taken the internet by storm. Reacting to it, a social media user wrote: "Trailer Is A Pure Visual Spectacle." "EASILY THE HIGHEST GROSSER OF THE YEAR! 2024. #Kanguva THE LARGER THAN LIFE EXPERIENCE! Anna ITS TIME TO RULE A G A I N" Another one wrote: "Making and visuals top notch. Suriya comeback. Storyline is key."

Apart from Suriya in the lead and Bobby playing the antagonist, the film features Disha Patani. Kanguva marks Bollywood actors Bobby and Disha's debut in Tamil cinema. The film also stars Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Ravi Raghavendra, KS Ravikumar, and BS Avinash in supporting parts.

Read More

  1. Kanguva Fire Song: An Electrifying Birthday Gift for Suriya From Devi Sri Prasad and B Praak
  2. Kanguva FIRST REVIEW Out: Siruthai Siva's World Building, Suriya's Top-Notch Performance Earns Praise
  3. Netizens Hail 'Real Men' Sunny and Bobby Deol for Not Concealing Emotions on Kapil Sharma's Show
Last Updated : 4 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BOBBY DEOLSURIYAKANGUVA TRAILER OUTKOLLYWOOD NEWSKANGUVA TRAILER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Hasina And The Geostrategic Importance Of St Martin Island In Bangladesh

Tamil Nadu Woman Auto Driver Raji's Noble Gesture For Wayanad Landslide Victims Wins Hearts

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.