Kanguva Trailer: Suriya Dominates Screen, Bobby Deol Shines as Mighty Nemesis; Siva Directorial to Be out in 38 Languages

Hyderabad: The trailer for the highly awaited film Kanguva, starring Bobby Deol and Suriya, was unveiled by the makers on Monday. The makers of the highly-awaited film shared the trailer on the official handle of Saregama Tamil on YouTube on August 12. The engaging trailer has cinema enthusiasts excited as they cannot wait to see the world that director Siva has created. The film is directed by Siva and is slated to release on October 10, 2024.

The trailer opens with an introduction to the island Suriya lives on. An old lady reveals to him the many mysteries that lie in the land, however, the most baffling is the one... (voiceover ends with an army of primitive men marching with dhols appear). The men have skull masks on their heads. A passing still of a British officer, boats is followed by raw action sequences.

Kanguva boasts one of the largest war scenes, involving almost 10,000 individuals. Vetri Palanisamy is the director of photography. Nishad Yusuf has been assigned with editing. The music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, while Milan is handling the art department.

Together the cast and crew put up an astonishing trailer, which has taken the internet by storm. Reacting to it, a social media user wrote: "Trailer Is A Pure Visual Spectacle." "EASILY THE HIGHEST GROSSER OF THE YEAR! 2024. #Kanguva THE LARGER THAN LIFE EXPERIENCE! Anna ITS TIME TO RULE A G A I N" Another one wrote: "Making and visuals top notch. Suriya comeback. Storyline is key."

Apart from Suriya in the lead and Bobby playing the antagonist, the film features Disha Patani. Kanguva marks Bollywood actors Bobby and Disha's debut in Tamil cinema. The film also stars Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Ravi Raghavendra, KS Ravikumar, and BS Avinash in supporting parts.

