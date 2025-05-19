Suriya 46: Shoot To Begin Soon For Venky Atluri Directorial; This Is When It Will Hit Theatres

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated film- tentatively titled Suriya 46- featuring the Tamil superstar was officially launched on 19th May, with a traditional pooja ceremony in Hyderabad. The film marks yet another exciting chapter in Suriya's filmography. The film is helmed by Venky Atluri, best known for Lucky Baskhar featuring Dulquer Salmaan. This will be the first time Venky will be working with Suriya.

Apart from the cast and crew, the pooja ceremony was attended by director Trivikram Srinivas, who was invited as the chief guest, and even gave the ceremonial first clap for the film. Suriya 46 is being produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the Sithara Entertainments banner, in association with Fortune Four Cinemas.

Sithara Entertainments shared the update on their official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle with the caption: "The most anticipated #Suriya46 has been officially launched with a grand pooja ceremony! 🔥@Suriya_offl x #VenkyAtluri unite to create magic on screen! 💥💥 Thank you #Trivikram garu for gracing and marking the beginning of this journey with the first clap 🎬 🎬 Shoot begins at the end of May! 🎟️ Catch it in theaters Summer 2026!"

The film features Mamitha Baiju, who rose to fame with the Malayalam hit Premalu, as the female lead. This is her first Tamil movie in a lead role, and her pairing with Suriya is being touted as a nice change. Also in the cast is veteran Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon and actor Radhika Sarathkumar.

On the music front, G.V. Prakash Kumar will be returning to work with Venky Atluri for the third time on Suriya 46, after Vaathi and Lucky Baskhar. It appears to be a commercially driven film with a strong underlying story, continuing Suriya's trend of taking diverse and meaningful roles. As the crew prepares for filming, more details about the story, supporting cast, and crew are still to be revealed. Suriya 46 is going to be one of South India's most anticipated films for the next year.